Recurring events schema

From your description, the granularity of your data is Day.

You need to store the Start Date, and the Reoccurrence Rate.

Your query for retrieving alarms would pull records where DAYOFWEEK, DAY, or MONTH AND DAY are equal to the start date, depending on the Reoccurrence Rate.

(Note: This would mean that events scheduled for the 31st would only occur in months with 31 days.)