Recurring events schema

m_hutley: m_hutley: I did not say the rows are immutable; just that the DATABASE should not be editing USER records to accomplish it’s AUTOMATED tasks. Please don’t put words in my mouth.

If that was what you meant, would it not have been better to have made that clear in the first place, instead of saying “would not ever have advocated altering a date in the table”.

m_hutley: m_hutley: Which gets updated… when? What if your user doesn’t log onto your site every day? Or are you going to trigger a global update of the table every time every user touches the site? If you have control of the database server, perhaps you can set a recurring pattern; but most don’t. Perhaps you can use more tables for storing records about the last time you updated the table, pull a record, run the update query the first time a day someone logs on…? Is that the strategy?

The only time you could have the event be controlled/triggered by when a user visits the website is if the event is tied to the user, and it does not matter if it is triggered after the fact. I.e. it should only be triggered the next time the user access the website, no matter if it is tomorrow or next year. (In this case, this approach would work fine assuming the table has a composite key/index for the expire date which includes the user id before the expire date.)

Other than this you would preferrable use a daemon, or if you don’t want to write one, a cron job.

For the strategy, I already explained the most common one we apply to this problem, and it is having the table denormalized to contain helper data, which makes handling this simpler.

By having a dedicated trigger date, all you need to do is look for records that have just expired, and execute them. By utilizing composite key/index, you can make very effective queries even if there are other requirements than the date itself.

After executing the event, the expire date would be updated with the next time it should be executed, together with other information updates as times run, last processed date, etc.

Basically, we store information tied directly to the event denormalized, to make the cost of getting the information cheaper. Depending on the type of event, and the project requirements you can also store the exact event trigger information in an audit log as well. Though as mentioned above, in normal cases you avoid utilizing these logs for pulling any data other than when needed due to cost.

m_hutley: m_hutley: I agree, it uses too many function calls. But it’s the best way to do it that I can think of. I fully acknowledge that i’m not a DBA. I await your schema and query set that can be run by a standard read/write user that does it better.

It is usually not a good idea to strongly argue against something if you are completely sure…

The query you provided will only work when up to a set number of records in the table (all depending on available hardware) before it will start to slow down. The reason is that it will cause a full table scan, and it will modify the date of every record in the table looking for a match.

If you instead have a date column that is set to the execution time, you do not need to modify it, and all you need to do is check for records that are lower than it and still active. This will allow the use of an index, keep in mind to write the query in such a way that it uses the index/composite index you want it to use.

If you want to write performance SQL, avoid writing any queries that need to modify a column in the WHERE section.