Recurring events schema

Hi I need to create an event system where user can set recurrent events (every week, month or year) what is the best mysql schema to store these events? Many thanks
A brief look at your post history indicates that this question is beneath your level of knowledge.
From your description, the granularity of your data is Day.
You need to store the Start Date, and the Reoccurrence Rate.
Your query for retrieving alarms would pull records where DAYOFWEEK, DAY, or MONTH AND DAY are equal to the start date, depending on the Reoccurrence Rate.
(Note: This would mean that events scheduled for the 31st would only occur in months with 31 days.)
Hi @m_hutley thanks for your help. So I only need to store the event once than. The only thing I’m not sure how to achieve is how to build the query depending on recurrence rate, could you please give me any example on that? Many thanks
Well, you tell me.
In regular plain english, explain to me how, given only the two pieces of information from the database:
11/07/2020,
Monthly"
And the third piece of information abstracted from the query (Today’s date.):
12/07/2020
Given those pieces of information, how can you tell whether or not today is an alert for this row?
Hi, maybe I would select the start date and the reoccurence rate from database then analyse the result from select query and if the reoccurence rate is monthly I would check if the current day from current date is the same to the day from started date and if current month from today’s date is greater than the month from start date. I’m sure is not the right method though.
actually, it is
Hi @r937 thanks for your reply. Know i ned to find a way to solve the problem when a month has 31 days as hilighetd by @m_hutley
Well, if someone sets a Monthly recurring event for the 31st, when should the event occur in the event of the month with 30 days?
What happens in February?
(This is why dates and times are such a pain to every computer programmer.)
Yes you are right, I found this library which could help https://github.com/simshaun/recurr
If you use one record to handle multiple subscription payment/cases keep two date fields for the subscription date, one for when it was initiated, and one for when it expires. This way handling subscription set up at the end of the month from the 29th becomes a piece of cake.
If you keep only one, the issue becomes what date to move it back to after you have reduced it for a month, i.e. if you reduced it to 28th on Feb, should it change to 29th, 30th, or 31st for March when you update the next subscription date? While when you have the date it was initiated, you know what date to move it back to, and can handle this easily.
I would not ever have advocated altering a date in the table; Rather, that the query should take all alerts that occur after the end of the month, and register them as a match on the last day of the month.
For just a Monthly query, it would be something like:
WHERE recurse = "M" AND MIN(DAY(start_date),LAST_DAY(CURDATE())) = DAY(CURDATE())
(the min-evaluation could be done as the select, also.)
There is nothing wrong with updating the content of a column in a table. Do you advocate the same for profile information as well? Only write to it once? What do you do when the user wants to make an update? Delete the record and make a new one?
If your database model has a clear layout, having a table dedicated to recurring events that should not be handled as “fire and forget” events, is not uncommon. Even if you offload these to a queue before processing, you want to have a master record that is updated as the queue process it.
In this case, utilizing a table for these recurring events, allow you to keep one record per unique recurring event a user setup, and have one column which contains the next process/expiration date, as well as last processed, etc. information.
Adding this denormalization to the recurring events makes it easy/cheap to get a hold of this information, without running expensive queries on log tables to get it.
If you have millions of rows in the recurring events table, this is not the best query to run if you want to get the result set back quickly.
I did not say the rows are immutable; just that the DATABASE should not be editing USER records to accomplish it’s AUTOMATED tasks. Please don’t put words in my mouth.
Which gets updated… when? What if your user doesn’t log onto your site every day? Or are you going to trigger a global update of the table every time every user touches the site? If you have control of the database server, perhaps you can set a recurring pattern; but most don’t. Perhaps you can use more tables for storing records about the last time you updated the table, pull a record, run the update query the first time a day someone logs on…? Is that the strategy?
I agree, it uses too many function calls. But it’s the best way to do it that I can think of. I fully acknowledge that i’m not a DBA. I await your schema and query set that can be run by a standard read/write user that does it better.
Hi @TheRedDevil thanks for your input, what I’m trying to achieve is not a subscription but an agenda with some reminders for things that have an expiry date and need renewal at some point.