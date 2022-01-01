Recreating JSON data (yes...again)

There’s a data.feed.entry array that is set up like so:

entry: (245) [{…}, {…}, {…}, {…},....etc]

That’s taken from my console. So it looks like it’s a regular array, with 245 items inside of it.

If I open that up and look inside, I see this:

0: {id: {…}, updated: {…}, category: Array(1), title: {…}, content: {…}, …}

So it looks like from here, that each of the 245 will be a key/value object array. Below is the expanded version of [0]

0: gsx$city: {$t: 'asdf'} gsx$morelikethis: {$t: 'content'} gsx$morelikethis: {$t: 'content'} gsx$morelikethis: {$t: 'content'}

There are 12 “keys” listed, but I just kept 4 here for now. I’m trying to recreate this dataset. Here is what I have so far:

$.ajax({ type: "GET", url: "datafile.tsv", dataType: "text", success: function(tsv) { var TSVData = tsv.split("

").map((x) => x.split("\t")); console.log(TSVData); var data = { feed: { entry: [ {} ] } }; for(var i = 0; i < 1; i++) { for(var j = 0; j < TSVData[i].length; j++) { var fdsa = "gsx$"+TSVData[i][j].toLowerCase().split(" ").join(""); data.feed.entry[i].fdsa = "test"; // data.feed.entry[i] += "<td>"+TSVData[i][j]+"</td>"; } } console.log(data.feed); } });

I’m just having trouble figuring out how I can properly assign keys in my data set. In the original dataset, I can console log something like data.feed.entry[i].gsx$schoolid.$t . So I’m trying to figure out how I can (for now) call something like data.feed.entry[0].gsx$schoolid . I’ve tried the above and also:

data.feed.entry[i].gsx$+TSVData[i][j].toLowerCase().split(" ").join("") = "test";

I’m sure I’m missing something very obvious but I’m missing it.