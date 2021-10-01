Recreating JSON data (yes...again)

There’s a
data.feed.entry array that is set up like so:
entry: (245) [{…}, {…}, {…}, {…},....etc]
That’s taken from my console. So it looks like it’s a regular array, with 245 items inside of it.
If I open that up and look inside, I see this:
0: {id: {…}, updated: {…}, category: Array(1), title: {…}, content: {…}, …}
So it looks like from here, that each of the 245 will be a key/value object array. Below is the expanded version of
[0]
0:
gsx$city: {$t: 'asdf'}
gsx$morelikethis: {$t: 'content'}
gsx$morelikethis: {$t: 'content'}
gsx$morelikethis: {$t: 'content'}
There are 12 “keys” listed, but I just kept 4 here for now. I’m trying to recreate this dataset. Here is what I have so far:
$.ajax({
type: "GET",
url: "datafile.tsv",
dataType: "text",
success: function(tsv) {
var TSVData = tsv.split("\n").map((x) => x.split("\t"));
console.log(TSVData);
var data = {
feed: {
entry: [
{}
]
}
};
for(var i = 0; i < 1; i++) {
for(var j = 0; j < TSVData[i].length; j++) {
var fdsa = "gsx$"+TSVData[i][j].toLowerCase().split(" ").join("");
data.feed.entry[i].fdsa = "test";
// data.feed.entry[i] += "<td>"+TSVData[i][j]+"</td>";
}
}
console.log(data.feed);
}
});
I’m just having trouble figuring out how I can properly assign keys in my data set. In the original dataset, I can console log something like
data.feed.entry[i].gsx$schoolid.$t. So I’m trying to figure out how I can (for now) call something like
data.feed.entry[0].gsx$schoolid. I’ve tried the above and also:
data.feed.entry[i].gsx$+TSVData[i][j].toLowerCase().split(" ").join("") = "test";
I’m sure I’m missing something very obvious but I’m missing it.