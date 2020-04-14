RecortRTC save on server

#1

Hi folks pls could you help I spend whole day trying to figure this out but no joy!

Trying to save get blob url and save it on server as mp3.

btnDownloadRecording.onclick = function() {
    this.disabled = true;
    if(!recorder || !recorder.getBlob()) return;



    var blob = recorder.getBlob();
    var file = new File([blob], getFileName('mp3'), {
        type: 'audio/mp3'
    });
    
	
// here
var http = new XMLHttpRequest();
var url = audioMessageUploader;

    var fd = new FormData();
	
	
    fd.append("audio-data", blob, file);
	


	
   http.open('POST', url, true);
	
	//Send the proper header information along with the request
    //http.setRequestHeader('Content-type', 'application/x-www-form-urlencoded');
	
    //Call a function when the state changes.
    http.onload=function(e) {
		      if(this.readyState === 4) {
		          console.log("Server returned: ",e.target.responseText);
		      }
             };
	//http.setRequestHeader('X-Requested-With', 'XMLHttpRequest');
    http.send(fd);
	// here
	
};