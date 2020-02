Recorded for each user the datetime of access and the datetime of exit in MySQL

Hi all, I need your appreciated help.

On this table of a mysql database are recorded for each user the date and time of access and the date and time of exit.

Each user it is recorded every time it enters and exit for current day.

Does a day begin after midnight, and end before midnight of the same day.

+-----------+---------------------+-------+---------------------+------+ | tID | tDate | tUser | tDescription | tSet | +-----------+---------------------+-------+---------------------+------+ | 707951537 | 2020-02-11 11:17:13 | 13117 | STARTED ACCESS USER | NULL | | 707757026 | 2020-02-11 11:16:05 | 43409 | STARTED ACCESS USER | NULL | | 707765459 | 2020-02-11 09:28:42 | 16920 | ENDING ACCESS USER | NULL | | 707765775 | 2020-02-11 09:27:13 | 16920 | STARTED ACCESS USER | NULL | | 707767122 | 2020-02-11 09:15:46 | 30303 | STARTED ACCESS USER | NULL | | 707789986 | 2020-02-11 09:13:18 | 49798 | STARTED ACCESS USER | NULL | | 707902406 | 2020-02-11 07:15:38 | 44333 | STARTED ACCESS USER | NULL | | 707917986 | 2020-02-11 07:05:57 | 43654 | ENDING ACCESS USER | NULL | | 707918384 | 2020-02-11 07:03:30 | 43654 | STARTED ACCESS USER | NULL | | 707951609 | 2020-02-11 06:56:41 | 22429 | STARTED ACCESS USER | NULL | | 707965127 | 2020-02-11 06:08:16 | 41190 | STARTED ACCESS USER | NULL | +-----------+---------------------+-------+---------------------+------+ 11 rows in set

I need to update the tSet column with the value 1 when the difference between date time entry and date time exit for each user is less than three minutes.

In this case I need this output, because for users 16920 and 43654 the difference between date time entry and date time exit is less than three minutes :

+-----------+---------------------+-------+---------------------+------+ | tID | tDate | tUser | tDescription | tSet | +-----------+---------------------+-------+---------------------+------+ | 707951537 | 2020-02-11 11:17:13 | 13117 | STARTED ACCESS USER | NULL | | 707757026 | 2020-02-11 11:16:05 | 43409 | STARTED ACCESS USER | NULL | | 707765459 | 2020-02-11 09:28:42 | 16920 | ENDING ACCESS USER | 1 | | 707765775 | 2020-02-11 09:27:13 | 16920 | STARTED ACCESS USER | 1 | | 707767122 | 2020-02-11 09:15:46 | 30303 | STARTED ACCESS USER | NULL | | 707789986 | 2020-02-11 09:13:18 | 49798 | STARTED ACCESS USER | NULL | | 707902406 | 2020-02-11 07:15:38 | 44333 | STARTED ACCESS USER | NULL | | 707917986 | 2020-02-11 07:05:57 | 43654 | ENDING ACCESS USER | 1 | | 707918384 | 2020-02-11 07:03:30 | 43654 | STARTED ACCESS USER | 1 | | 707951609 | 2020-02-11 06:56:41 | 22429 | STARTED ACCESS USER | NULL | | 707965127 | 2020-02-11 06:08:16 | 41190 | STARTED ACCESS USER | NULL | +-----------+---------------------+-------+---------------------+------+ 11 rows in set

I have tried this sql query :

UPDATE `tTableUser` jjj JOIN ( SELECT a.tID, a.tDate, a.tUser, a.tDescription, TIMEDIFF( SUBSTRING_INDEX(b.tDate, ' ' ,- 1), SUBSTRING_INDEX(a.tDate, ' ' ,- 1) ) AS strDiff FROM `tTableUser` a JOIN `tTableUser` b ON SUBSTRING_INDEX(a.tDate, ' ', 1) = SUBSTRING_INDEX(b.tDate, ' ', 1) AND TRIM(a.tUser) = TRIM(b.tUser) AND SUBSTRING_INDEX(a.tDate, ' ', 1) IN ( DATE_SUB(CURDATE(), INTERVAL 1 DAY) ) AND SUBSTRING_INDEX(a.tDate, ' ' ,- 1) BETWEEN '06:00:00' AND '12:00:00' AND a.tDate > b.tDate AND ( TIMEDIFF( SUBSTRING_INDEX(a.tDate, ' ' ,- 1), SUBSTRING_INDEX(b.tDate, ' ' ,- 1) ) BETWEEN '00:00:00' AND '00:03:00' ) ORDER BY a.tDate DESC ) AS xsql SET jjj.tSet = 1 WHERE jjj.tID = xsql.tID; SELECT * FROM `tTableUser`; +-----------+---------------------+-------+---------------------+------+ | tID | tDate | tUser | tDescription | tSet | +-----------+---------------------+-------+---------------------+------+ | 707951537 | 2020-02-11 11:17:13 | 13117 | STARTED ACCESS USER | NULL | | 707757026 | 2020-02-11 11:16:05 | 43409 | STARTED ACCESS USER | NULL | | 707765459 | 2020-02-11 09:28:42 | 16920 | ENDING ACCESS USER | 1 | | 707765775 | 2020-02-11 09:27:13 | 16920 | STARTED ACCESS USER | NULL | | 707767122 | 2020-02-11 09:15:46 | 30303 | STARTED ACCESS USER | NULL | | 707789986 | 2020-02-11 09:13:18 | 49798 | STARTED ACCESS USER | NULL | | 707902406 | 2020-02-11 07:15:38 | 44333 | STARTED ACCESS USER | NULL | | 707917986 | 2020-02-11 07:05:57 | 43654 | ENDING ACCESS USER | 1 | | 707918384 | 2020-02-11 07:03:30 | 43654 | STARTED ACCESS USER | NULL | | 707951609 | 2020-02-11 06:56:41 | 22429 | STARTED ACCESS USER | NULL | | 707965127 | 2020-02-11 06:08:16 | 41190 | STARTED ACCESS USER | NULL | +-----------+---------------------+-------+---------------------+------+ 11 rows in set

Without success because the output is :

How to do resolve this ?

Please, can you help me ?

