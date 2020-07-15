Recommendations for HTML+CSS Editor

HTML & CSS
Okay, I think I’m gonna start doing the site at my own! Any suggestion from where should I get like html+css editor for free, because I don’t wonna spend so much time on it?

HI.

You didn’t mention much of your preferences.

This forum has a nine years old thread with the same tiltle as yours: Recommendation for CSS text editor with an extensive list of editors. Though it doesn’t discuss features and such.

You can also find an a bit dated list of editors at Mozilla Dev:

I guess you’ve already searched for examples and reviews like
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=best+free+text+editor+for+coding

Those compilations seldom pick my own favorite IDE since many years, first Windows XP-7 then in Linux under Wine: https://www.pspad.com/en/

So my suggestion is PsPad, a freeware editor as with all advanced features you could find in expensive IDEs plus some and is adaptable to your own work flow.

I’ve been using Bluefish on Ubuntu Linux for a good few years and am very happy with it.

Before that, I used the free version of Coffee Cup’s HTML editor on Windows.

