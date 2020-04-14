Recommendations for HTML+CSS Editor

HI.

You didn’t mention much of your preferences.

This forum has a nine years old thread with the same tiltle as yours: Recommendation for CSS text editor with an extensive list of editors. Though it doesn’t discuss features and such.

You can also find an a bit dated list of editors at Mozilla Dev:

MDN Web Docs What text editors are available? A website consists mostly of text files, so for a fun, pleasant development experience you should choose your text editor wisely.

I guess you’ve already searched for examples and reviews like

https://duckduckgo.com/?q=best+free+text+editor+for+coding

Those compilations seldom pick my own favorite IDE since many years, first Windows XP-7 then in Linux under Wine: https://www.pspad.com/en/

So my suggestion is PsPad, a freeware editor as with all advanced features you could find in expensive IDEs plus some and is adaptable to your own work flow.