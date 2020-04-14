Okay, I think I’m gonna start doing the site at my own! Any suggestion from where should I get like html+css editor for free, because I don’t wonna spend so much time on it?
Recommendations for HTML+CSS Editor
HI.
You didn’t mention much of your preferences.
This forum has a nine years old thread with the same tiltle as yours: Recommendation for CSS text editor with an extensive list of editors. Though it doesn’t discuss features and such.
You can also find an a bit dated list of editors at Mozilla Dev:
I guess you’ve already searched for examples and reviews like
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=best+free+text+editor+for+coding
Those compilations seldom pick my own favorite IDE since many years, first Windows XP-7 then in Linux under Wine: https://www.pspad.com/en/
So my suggestion is PsPad, a freeware editor as with all advanced features you could find in expensive IDEs plus some and is adaptable to your own work flow.