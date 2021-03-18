Receiving Wordpress a server error

PHP
#1

I try to connect a server error to WP. Is it possible to force WP and receive server error using PHP?

#2

Please rephrase your question, it is not making much sense.

Any server errors that a server gets is usually recorded in a log file on the server if you are wanting to determine what type of error occurred. Look for a php error log.

But again, if this is not an answer to your question, please re-ask your question and provide more information on what you are trying to do. Thanks! :slight_smile:

#3

Where are you storing the WP to?
Attempts to activate the debug

Is the error in all urls?

#4

As we know we have an error page 404 which is connected to WP site. If you have 402, I try to detect number and show 402 site. Images are related to specific numbers 404, 40X…

#5

You can set custom error pages using .htaccess. I’m not quite sure if this is what you’re looking for.

#6

There are some functions by default https://developer.wordpress.org/reference/classes/wp_error/ but we talk abour server side errors.

There are many error plugins:

  1. https://wordpress.org/plugins/error-log-monitor/, Error Log Monitor
  2. 404page – your smart custom 404 error page, https://wordpress.org/plugins/404page/

I try to do without plugin inside functions.php. As I understand a correct code 404 is delivered which tells search engines that the page does not exist and has to be removed from the index.

I try to do the following:

  1. add a line to your .htaccess file:
    ErrorDocument 402 /errors/402.php
  2. I do not like add any additional server requests.
#7

More importantly, it tells human visitors the page doesn’t exist. :wink:

1 Like
#8

Well it won’t tell them much if you send them Payment Required messages instead of Document Not Found messages…