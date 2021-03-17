Receiving Wordpress a server error

PHP
#1

I try to connect a server error to WP. Is it possible to force WP and receive server error using PHP?

#2

Please rephrase your question, it is not making much sense.

Any server errors that a server gets is usually recorded in a log file on the server if you are wanting to determine what type of error occurred. Look for a php error log.

But again, if this is not an answer to your question, please re-ask your question and provide more information on what you are trying to do. Thanks! :slight_smile:

#3

Where are you storing the WP to?
Attempts to activate the debug

Is the error in all urls?

#4

As we know we have an error page 404 which is connected to WP site. If you have 402, I try to detect number and show 402 site. Images are related to specific numbers 404, 40X…

#5

You can set custom error pages using .htaccess. I’m not quite sure if this is what you’re looking for.