Recaptcha 2 authenticates on one xampp localhost. But not in another

Hi guys,

i am developing a project for a student having a recaptcha 2 in a form.

it works perfectly in my xampp local host. but when i moved the project to student’s xampp localhost and recaptcha works, but authontication returns " You have failed our Human Verification test."

here is the code for your review.

$secretKey = "6Le9tPMUxxxxxxxxxxxx6SNKOCSC8EVVfh3J_O"; $ip = $_SERVER['REMOTE_ADDR']; // post request to server $url = 'https://www.google.com/recaptcha/api/siteverify?secret=' . urlencode($secretKey) . '&response=' . urlencode($captcha); $response = file_get_contents($url); $responseKeys = json_decode($response,true); // should return JSON with success as true if($responseKeys["success"]) { //script will continue } else { echo '<h2>You have failed our Human Verification test. Sorry we cant proceed with the registration.</h2>'; exit; }

Edited : it shows invalid keys in failed server. so i think i am close to finding the problem

note working -

array(2) { [“success”]=> bool(false) [“error-codes”]=> array(1) { [0]=> string(12) “invalid-keys” } }

working -

array(3) { [“success”]=> bool(true) [“challenge_ts”]=> string(20) “2020-05-10T08:53:15Z” [“hostname”]=> string(9) “localhost” }