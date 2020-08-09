Recaptcha 2 authenticates on one xampp localhost. But not in another

Hi guys,
i am developing a project for a student having a recaptcha 2 in a form.
it works perfectly in my xampp local host. but when i moved the project to student’s xampp localhost and recaptcha works, but authontication returns " You have failed our Human Verification test."
here is the code for your review.
$secretKey = "6Le9tPMUxxxxxxxxxxxx6SNKOCSC8EVVfh3J_O";
$ip = $_SERVER['REMOTE_ADDR'];
// post request to server
$url = 'https://www.google.com/recaptcha/api/siteverify?secret=' . urlencode($secretKey) . '&response=' . urlencode($captcha);
$response = file_get_contents($url);
$responseKeys = json_decode($response,true);
// should return JSON with success as true
if($responseKeys["success"]) {
//script will continue
} else {
echo '<h2>You have failed our Human Verification test. Sorry we cant proceed with the registration.</h2>';
exit;
}
Edited : it shows invalid keys in failed server. so i think i am close to finding the problem
note working -
array(2) { [“success”]=> bool(false) [“error-codes”]=> array(1) { [0]=> string(12) “invalid-keys” } }
working -
array(3) { [“success”]=> bool(true) [“challenge_ts”]=> string(20) “2020-05-10T08:53:15Z” [“hostname”]=> string(9) “localhost” }