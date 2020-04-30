Recap of email order form

Hi
I have a contact form which works fine (a form page, a processing file which sends the emails, and thank you page), I’d to use it as a base to create a simple email order form.
The new form works fine by itself, I mean if I use a simple page (as action) to display the data “submitted” it displays correct info like this:
<form id="order-form" method="POST" action="order.php">

I’d like to integrate it with the above mentioned processing file so that the order is emailed, a copy to myself, and a copy to the potential customer, a recap on the thank you page would be the icing.

Following are my code, in order: the working contact form, the contact processing, the new order form, and the simple display page.

The server has php 7.3 if please let me know if you see some outdated code also in the working form.
Of course all improvements, and tidy up of my code is more than welcome.
Thank you

Contact form

<?php
session_start();
$_SESSION['time'] = time();
$solution = array();
for($i=1;$i<=3;$i++):
	$solution[] = rand(1,9);
endfor;
$_SESSION['solution'] = array_sum($solution);
//print_r($_SESSION['solution']);
?>
<html>
<body>
<?php
$number_of_attempts = 5;
$attempts_name = 'five';

//****Reset for testing****\\
//$_SESSION['attempts']=1;

if (isset($_SESSION['attempts'])){
	$_SESSION['attempts']=$_SESSION['attempts']+1;
}else{
	$_SESSION['attempts']=1;
}

if ($_SESSION['attempts']>$number_of_attempts){
	//send error
	echo '<div class="contact-warning"><b>You are only allowed ' . $attempts_name . ' attempts to correct the form within a browser session.</b><br />
	We apologize for the inconvenient, to reuse the form please close your browser, clear cache, and come back to try again.</div>';
}else{
?>
<form method="POST" action="contact_processing.php#contact">
<div class="row">
	<div class="col-md-6">
		<div class="form-group fz-name">
			<label for="name"><?php echo CONTACT_NAME ?></label>							
			<input type="text" class="form-control" id="name" name="name" value="<?php if(isset($_SESSION['name'])){ echo $_SESSION['name'];}?>" maxlength="19" placeholder="Name" required="required" />
		</div>
		<div class="form-group fz-lastname">
			<label for="lastname"><?php echo CONTACT_LAST_NAME ?></label>
			<input type="text" class="form-control" id="lastname" name="lastname" value="<?php if(isset($_SESSION['lastname'])){ echo $_SESSION['lastname'];}?>" maxlength="27" placeholder="Last Name" required="required" />
		</div>
		<div class="form-group fz-address">
			<label for="address"><?php echo CONTACT_ADDRESS ?></label>
			<input type="text" class="form-control" id="address" name="address" maxlength="27" placeholder="address" />
		</div>
		<div class="form-group fz-email">
			<label for="email"><?php echo CONTACT_EMAIL ?></label>
			<div class="input-group">
				<span class="input-group-addon"><span class="glyphicon glyphicon-envelope"></span>
				</span>
				<input type="email" class="form-control" id="email" name="email" value="<?php if(isset($_SESSION['email'])){ echo $_SESSION['email'];}?>" maxlength="54" placeholder="Email" required="required" />
			</div>
		</div>
		<div class="form-group fz-phone">
			<label for="phone"><?php echo CONTACT_PHONE ?></label>
			<input type="text" class="form-control" id="phone" name="phone" value="<?php if(isset($_SESSION['phone'])){ echo $_SESSION['phone'];}?>" maxlength="19" placeholder="Phone - land or mobile" />
		</div>
	</div>
	<div class="col-md-6">
		<div class="form-group fz-message">
			<label for="message"><?php echo CONTACT_MESSAGE ?></label>
			<textarea id="message" name="message" class="form-control" rows="6" cols="25" required="required" placeholder="Message"><?php if(isset($_SESSION['message'])){ echo $_SESSION['message'];}?></textarea>
		</div>
		<div class="form-group fz-solutioncon">
			<?php $numbers = implode("+",$solution);?>
			<label for="solutioncon"><?php echo CONTACT_TOTAL_SOLUTION ?> <?php echo $numbers;?></label>
			<input type="text" class="form-control" id="solutioncon" name="solutioncon" maxlength="2" placeholder="type solution" required="required" />
		</div>
	</div>
	<div class="col-md-12 fz-submit">
		<button type="submit" class="btn btn-primary pull-right" id="btnContactUs"><?php echo CONTACT_SEND ?></button>
	</div>
	<div class="col-md-12">
		<?php echo CONTACT_PRIVACY ?>
	</div>
</div>
</form>
<?php } ?>

Processing

<?php
session_start();
//MAIL HEADER INFORMATION
$EmailFrom = "website";
$EmailTo = "info@website";
$Subject = "message from website";

if(isset($_POST['name'])):

    // NOW TEST FOR FIELDS THAT ARE REQUIRED
    $required = array('name','lastname','email','message','solutioncon'); // ADD YOUR FIELDS AS NEEDED
    $all_okay = TRUE;
    $clean_post = array();
    $error = '';
    foreach($required as $key) {
        if (empty($_POST[$key])){
            $error .= "<br/>$key is a required field\n";
            $all_okay = FALSE;
        }else{
            $clean_post[$key] = $_POST[$key];
            $_SESSION[$key] = $_POST[$key];
        }
    }
	// session phone for the form
	$_SESSION['phone'] = $_POST['phone'];
        
    /*
	On first attempt it will take longer to fill out form, so set time longer in seconds.  Say 9 seconds
	IF not the first attempt and they are going back to fix a problem, it needs short time where a person
	would probably not be able to do a turn around yet a bot could.  Say 2 seconds
	*/
	
	//TOO QUICK first attempt	
	if($_SESSION['attempts'] == 1 && (time() - $_SESSION['time']) < 9){ 
	$error .= "<br /><strong>You are just too quick!</strong>\n";
	
	//TOO QUICK other attempts	
	}elseif($_SESSION['attempts'] != 1 && (time() - $_SESSION['time']) < 2){ 
	$error .= "<br /><strong>You are just too quick!</strong>\n";
	
	// TEST FOR MISSING INPUT
	}elseif(!$all_okay){
    $error .= "<br /><strong>Please click to go back, and fill the required fields!</strong>\n";
            
    //Name
    }elseif(!preg_match("/^[a-zA-Z' -]{2,}/", trim($_POST['name']))){
    $error .= "<br /><strong>Name does not pass validation</strong>\n";
    
    //Lastname
    }elseif(!preg_match("/^[a-zA-Z' -]{2,}/", trim($_POST['lastname']))){
    $error .= "<br /><strong>Lastname does not pass validation</strong>\n";
    
    //Email
    }elseif(!filter_var($_POST['email'], FILTER_VALIDATE_EMAIL)){
    $error .= "<br /><strong>Please enter a valid email!</strong>\n";
    
    //Solution 
    }elseif(!is_numeric($_POST['solutioncon']) || $_POST['solutioncon'] != $_SESSION['solution']){
    $error .= "<br /><div class=\"contact-warning\"><strong>Please enter a correct total amount.</strong>\n</div>";
    
    //Phone
    }elseif(!empty($_POST['phone']) && !preg_match('/^[0-9 \-]+$/i', $_POST['phone'])){
        $error .= "<br /><strong>Phone number can only have numbers, dashes and spaces.</strong>\n";
       
    //Message    
    }elseif(empty($_POST['message']) || strlen($_POST['message']) < 2){
        $error .= "<br /><strong>Please add a message.</strong>\n.";
        
    //honeypot checking    
    }elseif(!empty($_POST['address'])){
        $error .= "Your message could not be sent. It has been flagged as spam.";
    
    //Continue if no error
    }elseif(empty($error)){ 
        
        // PREPARE THE DATA 
        $name = Trim(stripslashes($_POST['name']));
        $lastname = Trim(stripslashes($_POST['lastname']));        
        $email = Trim(stripslashes($_POST['email']));
        $phone = Trim(stripslashes($_POST['phone']));
        $message = Trim(stripslashes($_POST['message']));

        // PREPARE EMAIL BODY TEXT
        $body = '';
        $Admin_body = '';
        
        $body .= "Gentile " . $name . " " . $lastname . ",\r\nThis is copy of your message. \n
        Risponderemo al più presto." . "\r\n\r\n"; // THIS IS TO HAVE PERSONALIZED MESSAGE
        
        $Admin_body .= "Dear Admin,\r\n
        This email is to inform of a contact us message from " . $EmailFrom . ".\r\n\r\n"; // THIS IS TO HAVE PERSONALIZED MESSAGE
        foreach ($clean_post as $key => $value) {
            if($key != "solutioncon"):
                $body .= ucfirst($key) . ': ' . $value . "\r\n";//aggiunto \r
                $Admin_body .= ucfirst($key) . ': ' . $value . "\r\n";//aggiunto \r 
            endif;
        }
        
        $submitter = $_POST["email"];
        $site = "no-reply@website";
        
        /////////
        $Admin_headers = "From: \"$EmailFrom\" <$site>\r\n";
        $Admin_headers .= "Reply-To: \"$name\" <$submitter>\r\n";
        
        $Submitter_headers = "From: \"$EmailFrom\" <$site>\r\n";
        $Submitter_headers .= "Reply-To: \"$EmailTo\" <$EmailTo>\r\n";
        
        
        // send email 
        $success = mail($EmailTo, $Subject, $Admin_body, $Admin_headers);
                   mail($submitter, $Subject, $body, $Submitter_headers);
        
        // redirect to success page
        if (isset($success) && $success === true){
            header( "Location: https://path/to/thankyou.php" );
            exit;
        }else{
            $error .= "<br />There has been a technical problem, please resend, thank you."; 
        }
    }
    // Add the go back link if error
    if(!empty($error)){
        $error .= "<div class=\"contact-warning\">If error, please <a href='javascript:history.back(1)'>go back and try again</a>.</div>";
    }        
endif;
?>

New order form same as the contact form save that instead of textarea for message I put the following

<form id="order-form" method="POST" action="order.php">
... other fields same of the contact form ...
<div class="form-group">
	<input type="checkbox" name="product[]" value="1" />
	<label for="message">Panni €1,50/pz</label>
	<input type="number" class="form-control" name="quantity_panno" />
</div>
<div class="form-group">
	<input type="checkbox" name="product[]" value="2" />
	<label for="message">baby €2,00/pz</label>
	<input type="number" class="form-control" name="quantity_baby" />
</div>
<div class="form-group">
	<input type="checkbox" name="product[]" value="3" />
	<label for="message">Mascherine €2,50/pz</label>
	<input type="number" class="form-control" name="quantity_mascherina" />
</div>
<div class="form-group">
	<input type="checkbox" name="product[]" value="4" />
	<label for="message">Dispenser €3,50/pz</label>
	<input type="number" class="form-control" name="quantity_dispenser" />
</div>

Simple display test page

<?php
	if (isset ($_POST["product"])) {
		$product=$_POST["product"];
		$quantity_panno=$_POST["quantity_panno"];
		$quantity_baby=$_POST["quantity_baby"];
		$quantity_mascherina=$_POST["quantity_mascherina"];
		$quantity_dispenser=$_POST["quantity_dispenser"];
		$c = count($product);
		$price = 0.00;
		for ($i=0;$i<$c;$i++) {
			if ($product[$i]==1) {
				$tot_p = $price + 1.50 * $quantity_panno;
				echo "hai scelto " . $quantity_panno . " panni per € " . number_format((float)$tot_p, 2, '.', '') . "<br />";
			}
			if ($product[$i]==2) {
				$tot_b = $price + 2.00 * $quantity_baby;
				echo "hai scelto " . $quantity_baby . " baby per € " . number_format((float)$tot_b, 2, '.', '') . "<br />";
			}
			if ($product[$i]==3) {
				$tot_m = $price + 2.50 * $quantity_mascherina;
				echo "hai scelto " . $quantity_mascherina . " mascherine per € " . number_format((float)$tot_m, 2, '.', '') . "<br />";
			}
			if ($product[$i]==4) {
				$tot_d = $price + 3.00 * $quantity_dispenser;
				echo "hai scelto " . $quantity_dispenser . " dispenser per € " . number_format((float)$tot_d, 2, '.', '') . "<br />";
			}
		}

		$total = $tot_p + $tot_b + $tot_m + $tot_d;
		echo "totale ordine: € " . number_format((float)$total, 2, '.', '');
	}
	else {
		echo "scegli qualcosa";
	}
?>
If all you want to do is to display the contents of the order in your “thank you” confirmation page, and the issue is that the contents of your $_POST array are no longer present after you processed it, a simple way would be to do something like

$_SESSION['postarray'] = $_POST;

after you’ve done the processing, but before you redirect to the thankyou page. You could then use the same code.

It would probably be better to build a new array containing just the items that the customer ordered, which would make it more simple to display. Or your processing page could build the confirmation page html as it processes the form contents, and stick that in a session variable.

In here

<form method="POST" action="contact_processing.php#contact">

what’s the point of the #contact on the end? I know what it does in a simple href, but I don’t think I’ve seen it in a form action string.

Thanks for the reply.
I forgot to mention that I am not a coder, and the contact form is not my code.
That said let me get into more details, the “order” code is parly mine after lots of trials to get it work, afte I had found a snip for the checkbox part to which I added the quantity, and totals.

Besides the thank you recap, which as said would be the icing, I don’t know how to integrate that to the email body, which is more relevant.

I would like to add the Simple display test page result to the emails sent to myself, and the user.

You are perfectly right, if I only knew how to do so, same as your suggestion of the postarray.

If I recall correctly I had put it to get to the anchor on the html page.

The contact_processing does have an html part which I believe is what you are referring to.

You can see in the section headed “Prepare email body text” how the email body is made up. You could experiment by adding some code to that to see how it changes the body text, and gradually add each part of your simple display text page to the email body. Do a single part at a time and see how it changes, and if you run into errors, feel free to post the appropriate code sections on here for further advice.