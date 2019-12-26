Reason of searching with INET6_NTON()?

I saw someone says that you can store IPV4 (4bytes) and IPV6 (16bytes) in a column of varbinary(16), and do something like the following code when you want to insert an IP:

INSERT INTO `log_table` (`ip_address`, `created_at`) VALUES(INET6_ATON(?), NOW());

The “?” is the IP to save.

I have no questions with the above code as it is self-explanatory.

But then he says that when you want to search an IP, do this:

SELECT INET6_NTOA(`ip_address`) AS `ip` FROM `log_table` WHERE `ip_address` = INET6_ATON(?);

I don’t understand the reason of selecting INET6_NTOA(`ip_address`) rather than simply selecting `ip_address` .

It does not seem to me that it is because searching with INET6_NTON() is more efficient in this case. I did a benchmark test and found that there is no noticeable difference of speed between selecting INET6_NTOA(`ip_address`) and simply selecting `ip_address` .

Maybe the person who said that misunderstood something?