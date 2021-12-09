Rearranging the css to line up with the html

This is the html structure:

<div class="outer">
<div class="container play1 with-curtain">
<button class="playa cover"
<div class="inner-container curtain curtain1">
<div class="ratio-keeper">
<div class="fence">
<div class="fan">
<div class="cross"></div>
<div class="off"></div>
<div class="video video-frame"
<div class="panel-left"></div>
<div class="panel-right"></div>
<button class="exit"

This was my attempt at trying to line up the css with the hml here: https://jsfiddle.net/zre8shn9/

html,
body {
  height: 100%;
  margin: 0;
  padding: 0;
}

body {
  background: #353198;
  /*  animation: fadeInBody1 0s ease forwards;*/
}

/*@keyframes fadeInBody1 {
  0% {
    opacity: 0;
  }

  100% {
    opacity: 1;
  }
}*/

/*body*/
.initial-fade {
  animation: initial-fade 500ms ease forwards;
}

@keyframes initial-fade {
  to {
    opacity: 0;
  }
}

.initial-fade,
.fadingOut {
  cursor: default;
}

.initial-fade .cover,
.initial-fade .cover * {
  pointer-events: none !important;
}


.container {
  display: flex;
  justify-content: center;
  position: relative;
  /*z-index: 2;*/
}

.container.active {
  flex: 1 0 0;
}

/*body*/
.bg1 {
  animation: fadeInBody 5s ease 0s forwards;
  animation-delay: 0s;
  opacity: 0;
}

@keyframes fadeInBody {
  100% {
    opacity: 1;
  }
}

/*body*/
.bg1 .with-curtain:before {
  content: "";
  position: fixed;
  /*z-index: 1;*/
  top: 0;
  left: 0;
  right: 0;
  bottom: 0;
  background-size: 165px 165px;
}

.outer {
  display: flex;
  flex-wrap: wrap;
  min-height: 100%;
  margin: auto;
  justify-content: center;
  align-content: center;
  width: 290px;
  gap: 10px;
  animation: fadeInButtons 3s ease 0s forwards;
}

@keyframes fadeInButtons {
  0% {
    opacity: 0;
  }

  100% {
    opacity: 1;
  }
}

.outer.isOpen {
  /*display: flex;*/
  width: auto;
  /*align-content: stretch;*/
}

.fadingOut .isOpen {
  animation: fadingOut 1s;
  animation-delay: 11.2s;
}

@keyframes fadingOut {
  0% {
    opacity: 1;
  }

  100% {
    opacity: 0;
  }
}

.inner-container {
  display: none;
}

/* when container is active hide the cssPlay and show the inner container*/
.container.active .cover {
  display: none;
}

.container.active .inner-container {
  display: flex;
}

.container.active .inner-container.curtain {
  display: block;
}

.cover {
  -webkit-appearance: none;
  appearance: none;
  display: flex;
  justify-content: center;
  align-items: center;
  position: relative;
  width: 90px;
  height: 90px;
  border-radius: 50%;
  cursor: pointer;
  border: 9px solid blue;
  background: transparent;
  filter: drop-shadow(3px 3px 3px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.7));
}

.cover::before {
  content: "";
  width: 0;
  height: 0;
  border-top: 20px solid transparent;
  border-bottom: 20px solid transparent;
  border-left: 27px solid blue;
  transform: translateX(4px);
}

.cover:hover {
  box-shadow: 0 0 0 5px rgba(43, 179, 20, 0.5);
}

.cover:focus {
  outline: 0;
  box-shadow: 0 0 0 5px rgba(0, 255, 255, 0.5);
}

.played {
  border-color: green;
}

.played::before {
  border-left-color: green;
}

.curtain {
  flex: 1 0 0;
  margin: auto;
  max-width: 642px;
  /*box-shadow: inset 0 -2px 0px 0px #0a0a0a;*/
  border: 20px solid black;
  border-radius: 3.2px;
  border-color: #000 #101010 #000 #101010;
  position: relative;
}

.curtain::before {
  content: '';
  position: absolute;
  top: -2px;
  left: -2px;
  right: -2px;
  bottom: -2px;
  background: radial-gradient(circle, transparent 0% 35%, #0a0a0a 35%);
}

.ratio-keeper {
  position: relative;
  height: 0;
  padding-top: 56.25%;
  margin: auto;
  overflow: hidden;
  border: 1px solid #333;
}

.fence {
  position: absolute;
  left: 0;
  top: 0;
  bottom: 0;
  right: 0;
  margin: auto;
  background-image: linear-gradient(45deg,
      transparent,
      transparent 7px,
      rgb(113, 121, 126) 7px,
      rgb(113, 121, 126) 7.5px,
      transparent 7.5px,
      transparent 10px),
    linear-gradient(-45deg,
      transparent,
      transparent 7px,
      rgb(113, 121, 126) 7px,
      rgb(113, 121, 126) 7.5px,
      transparent 7.5px,
      transparent 10px);
  background-size: 10px 10px;
  filter: drop-shadow(0 0 5px #000);
  clip-path: circle(25% at center);
  animation: fade 8s linear;
}

@keyframes fade {
  0% {
    opacity: 0.9;

  }

  50% {
    opacity: 1;
  }

  100% {
    opacity: 0.9;
  }
}

.fence>div {
  position: absolute;
  /*top: 0;*/
  left: 0;
  right: 0;
  /*width: 100%;*/
  height: 0.55%;
  /*height: 2px;*/
  background: green;
}

.fence>div:nth-child(1) {
  top: 10%;
}

.fence>div:nth-child(2) {
  top: 20%;
}

.fence>div:nth-child(3) {
  top: 30%;
}

.fence>div:nth-child(4) {
  top: 40%;
}

.fence>div:nth-child(5) {
  top: 50%;
}

.fence>div:nth-child(6) {
  top: 60%;
}

.fence>div:nth-child(7) {
  top: 70%;
}

.fence>div:nth-child(8) {
  top: 80%;
}

.fence>div:nth-child(9) {
  top: 90%;
}

.fadingOut .fan svg {
  position: absolute;
  top: 0;
  left: 0;
  bottom: 0;
  right: 0;
  width: 70%;
  height: 70%;
  margin: auto;
  animation: fan-spin 2.5s ease 0.8s forwards;
}

@keyframes fan-spin {
  0% {
    transform: rotate(0deg);
  }

  100% {
    transform: rotate(360deg);
  }
}

.cross::before,
.cross::after {
  content: "";
  background: black;
}

.cross::before {
  /*horizontal*/
  position: absolute;
  left: 0;
  top: 0;
  bottom: 0;
  right: 0;
  margin: auto;
  /*width: 100%;*/
  /*height: 10px;*/
  height: 2.8%;
  clip-path: circle(29% at center);
}

.cross::after {
  /*vertical*/
  position: absolute;
  left: 0;
  top: 0;
  bottom: 0;
  right: 0;
  margin: auto;
  /*width: 10px;*/
  width: 1.5%;
  /*height: 100%;*/
  clip-path: circle(51% at center);
}

.fadingOut .off {
  position: absolute;
  top: 0;
  left: 0;
  right: 0;
  bottom: 0;
  margin: auto;
  display: flex;
  height: 100%;
  width: 100%;
  background-image: repeating-radial-gradient(circle at 17% 32%, white, black 0.00085px);
  animation-name: tv-static, shutdown;
  animation-duration: 1s, 1s;
  animation-delay: 0s, 1s;
  animation-fill-mode: forwards;
}

@keyframes tv-static {
  from {
    background-size: 100% 100%;
  }

  to {
    background-size: 200% 200%;
  }
}

@keyframes shutdown {
  68% {
    width: 100%;
    height: 1px;
  }

  99% {
    width: 0px;
    height: 1px;
  }

  100% {
    width: 0px;
    height: 0px;
  }
}

.video-frame {
  position: absolute;
  top: 0;
  left: 0;
  width: 100%;
  height: 100%;
}

iframe {
  user-select: none;
}

.panel-left,
.panel-right {
  position: absolute;
  height: 100%;
  width: calc(50% + 1px);
  /* rounding error fix */
  top: 0%;
  transition: all ease 10s;

  /*background-image: url("https://picsum.photos/600");
  background-size: cover;
  background-repeat: no-repeat;
  background-position: center;*/
  overflow: hidden;
}

.panel-left {
  left: 0;
  /*background-color: rgb(91, 96, 106);*/
}

.panel-right {
  right: 0;
  /*background-color: rgb(229, 211, 211);*/
}

.panel-left::before,
.panel-right::before {
  content: "";
  position: absolute;
  height: 100%;
  width: 200%;
  top: 0;
  left: 0;
  background-image: url("data:image/svg+xml;utf8,<svg xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'> <filter id='filter'> <feTurbulence baseFrequency='0.01 0.0001' numOctaves='5'/> <feColorMatrix values='1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1'/></filter> <rect width='100%' height='100%' filter='url(%23filter)'/> </svg>");
  background-size: auto;
  background-repeat: no-repeat;
  background-position: 0 0;
}

.curtain2 .panel-left::before,
.curtain2 .panel-right::before {
  background-image: url("data:image/svg+xml;utf8,<svg xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'> <filter id='filter'> <feTurbulence baseFrequency='0.01 0.0001' numOctaves='5'/> <feColorMatrix values='1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1'/></filter> <rect width='100%' height='100%' filter='url(%23filter)'/> </svg>");
}

.curtain3 .panel-left::before,
.curtain3 .panel-right::before {
  background-image: url("data:image/svg+xml;utf8,<svg xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'> <filter id='filter'> <feTurbulence baseFrequency='0.01 0.0001' numOctaves='5'/> <feColorMatrix values='1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1'/></filter> <rect width='100%' height='100%' filter='url(%23filter)'/> </svg>");
}

.curtain4 .panel-left::before,
.curtain4 .panel-right::before {
  background-image: url("data:image/svg+xml;utf8,<svg xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'> <filter id='filter'> <feTurbulence baseFrequency='0.01 0.0001' numOctaves='5'/> <feColorMatrix values='1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1'/></filter> <rect width='100%' height='100%' filter='url(%23filter)'/> </svg>");
}

.curtain5 .panel-left::before,
.curtain5 .panel-right::before {
  background-image: url("data:image/svg+xml;utf8,<svg xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'> <filter id='filter'> <feTurbulence baseFrequency='0.01 0.0001' numOctaves='5'/> <feColorMatrix values='1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1'/></filter> <rect width='100%' height='100%' filter='url(%23filter)'/> </svg>");
}

.curtain6 .panel-left::before,
.curtain6 .panel-right::before {
  background-image: url("data:image/svg+xml;utf8,<svg xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'> <filter id='filter'> <feTurbulence baseFrequency='0.01 0.0001' numOctaves='5'/> <feColorMatrix values='1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1'/></filter> <rect width='100%' height='100%' filter='url(%23filter)'/> </svg>");
}

.curtain7 .panel-left::before,
.curtain7 .panel-right::before {
  background-image: url("data:image/svg+xml;utf8,<svg xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'> <filter id='filter'> <feTurbulence baseFrequency='0.01 0.0001' numOctaves='5'/> <feColorMatrix values='1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1'/></filter> <rect width='100%' height='100%' filter='url(%23filter)'/> </svg>");
}

.curtain8 .panel-left::before,
.curtain8 .panel-right::before {
  background-image: url("data:image/svg+xml;utf8,<svg xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'> <filter id='filter'> <feTurbulence baseFrequency='0.01 0.0001' numOctaves='5'/> <feColorMatrix values='1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1'/></filter> <rect width='100%' height='100%' filter='url(%23filter)'/> </svg>");
}

.curtain9 .panel-left::before,
.curtain9 .panel-right::before {
  background-image: url("data:image/svg+xml;utf8,<svg xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'> <filter id='filter'> <feTurbulence baseFrequency='0.01 0.0001' numOctaves='5'/> <feColorMatrix values='1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1'/></filter> <rect width='100%' height='100%' filter='url(%23filter)'/> </svg>");
}

.panel-right::before {
  left: -100%;
}

.container.active .curtain .panel-left {
  animation: curtain1-open 8s forwards 520ms;
}

@keyframes curtain1-open {
  to {
    transform: translateX(calc(-100% - 1px));
  }
}

.container.active .curtain .panel-right {
  animation: curtain2-open 8s forwards 520ms;
}

@keyframes curtain2-open {
  to {
    transform: translateX(calc(100% + 1px));
  }
}

.fadingOut .container.active .curtain .panel-left {
  animation: curtain1-close 8s ease forwards;
  transform: translateX(calc(-100% - 1px));
  animation-delay: 3.3s;
}

@keyframes curtain1-close {
  to {
    transform: translateX(0);
  }
}

.fadingOut .container.active .curtain .panel-right {
  animation: curtain2-close 8s ease forwards;
  transform: translateX(calc(100% + 1px));
  animation-delay: 3.3s;
}

@keyframes curtain2-close {
  to {
    transform: translateX(0);
  }
}

.exit {
  position: absolute;
  top: auto;
  bottom: -47px;
  margin: auto;
  right: 0;
  left: 0;
  width: 47px;
  height: 47px;
  cursor: pointer;
  background: black;
  border-radius: 50%;
  border: 5px solid red;
  animation: fadeInExit 1s forwards;
  opacity: 0;
  pointer-events: none;
}

.exit::before,
.exit::after {
  content: "";
  position: absolute;
  left: 0;
  top: 0;
  bottom: 0;
  right: 0;
  margin: auto;
  width: 100%;
  height: 5px;
  background: red;
  transform: rotate(45deg);
  transition: all 1s ease;
}

.exit::after {
  transform: rotate(-45deg);
}

@keyframes fadeInExit {
  99% {
    pointer-events: none;
  }

  100% {
    pointer-events: initial;
    opacity: 1;
  }
}

.exit:hover::before,
.exit:hover::after,
.fadingOut .exit::before,
.fadingOut .exit::after {
  background: green;
}

.fadingOut .exit {
  animation: fadeOutExit 8s forwards;
  pointer-events: none;
  opacity: 1;
}

@keyframes fadeOutExit {
  to {
    opacity: 0;
  }
}

.hide {
  display: none;
}
Your buttons don’t have an ending >. Is that on purpose?

<button class="playa cover" type="button" aria-label="Open"></button>