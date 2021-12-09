Rearranging the css to line up with the html

This is the html structure:
<div class="outer">
<div class="container play1 with-curtain">
<button class="playa cover"
<div class="inner-container curtain curtain1">
<div class="ratio-keeper">
<div class="fence">
<div class="fan">
<div class="cross"></div>
<div class="off"></div>
<div class="video video-frame"
<div class="panel-left"></div>
<div class="panel-right"></div>
<button class="exit"
This was my attempt at trying to line up the css with the hml here: https://jsfiddle.net/zre8shn9/
.play1 {
--color-a: blue;
--color-b: black;
--color-c: red;
--color-d: black;
}
.play2 {
--color-a: purple;
--color-b: black;
--color-c: purple;
--color-d: black;
}
.play3 {
--color-a: green;
--color-b: black;
--color-c: green;
--color-d: black;
}
.play4 {
--color-a: orange;
--color-b: black;
--color-c: orange;
--color-d: black;
}
.play5 {
--color-a: yellow;
--color-b: black;
--color-c: yellow;
--color-d: black;
}
.play6 {
--color-a: blue;
--color-b: black;
--color-c: orange;
--color-d: black;
}
.play7 {
--color-a: red;
--color-b: black;
--color-c: green;
--color-d: black;
}
.play8 {
--color-a: white;
--color-b: black;
--color-c: white;
--color-d: black;
}
.play9 {
--color-a: red;
--color-b: black;
--color-c: red;
--color-d: black;
}
html,
body {
height: 100%;
margin: 0;
padding: 0;
}
body {
background: #353198;
/* animation: fadeInBody1 0s ease forwards;*/
}
/*@keyframes fadeInBody1 {
0% {
opacity: 0;
}
100% {
opacity: 1;
}
}*/
/*body*/
.initial-fade {
animation: initial-fade 500ms ease forwards;
}
@keyframes initial-fade {
to {
opacity: 0;
}
}
.initial-fade,
.fadingOut {
cursor: default;
}
.initial-fade .cover,
.initial-fade .cover * {
pointer-events: none !important;
}
/*body*/
.bg1 {
animation: fadeInBody 5s ease 0s forwards;
animation-delay: 0s;
opacity: 0;
}
@keyframes fadeInBody {
100% {
opacity: 1;
}
}
/*body*/
.bg1 .with-curtain:before {
content: "";
position: fixed;
/*z-index: 1;*/
top: 0;
left: 0;
right: 0;
bottom: 0;
background-size: 165px 165px;
background-image:
linear-gradient(var(--color-a) 5px, #0000 5px),
linear-gradient(90deg, var(--color-a) 5px, #0000 5px),
linear-gradient(var(--color-b) 10px, #0000 10px 160px, var(--color-b) 160px),
linear-gradient(90deg, var(--color-b) 10px, #0000 10px 160px, var(--color-b) 160px),
linear-gradient(var(--color-c) 15px, #0000 15px 155px, var(--color-c) 155px),
linear-gradient(90deg, var(--color-c) 15px, #0000 15px 155px, var(--color-c) 155px),
linear-gradient(var(--color-d) 20px, #0000 20px 150px, var(--color-d) 150px),
linear-gradient(90deg, var(--color-d) 20px, #0000 20px 150px, var(--color-d) 150px),
linear-gradient(var(--color-a) 25px, #0000 25px 145px, var(--color-a) 145px),
linear-gradient(90deg, var(--color-a) 25px, #0000 25px 145px, var(--color-a) 145px),
linear-gradient(var(--color-b) 30px, #0000 30px 140px, var(--color-b) 140px),
linear-gradient(90deg, var(--color-b) 30px, #0000 30px 140px, var(--color-b) 140px),
linear-gradient(var(--color-c) 35px, #0000 35px 135px, var(--color-c) 135px),
linear-gradient(90deg, var(--color-c) 35px, #0000 35px 135px, var(--color-c) 135px),
linear-gradient(var(--color-d) 40px, #0000 40px 130px, var(--color-d) 130px),
linear-gradient(90deg, var(--color-d) 40px, #0000 40px 130px, var(--color-d) 130px),
linear-gradient(var(--color-a) 45px, #0000 45px 125px, var(--color-a) 125px),
linear-gradient(90deg, var(--color-a) 45px, #0000 45px 125px, var(--color-a) 125px),
linear-gradient(var(--color-b) 50px, #0000 50px 120px, var(--color-b) 120px),
linear-gradient(90deg, var(--color-b) 50px, #0000 50px 120px, var(--color-b) 120px),
linear-gradient(var(--color-c) 55px, #0000 55px 115px, var(--color-c) 115px),
linear-gradient(90deg, var(--color-c) 55px, #0000 55px 115px, var(--color-c) 115px),
linear-gradient(var(--color-d) 60px, #0000 60px 110px, var(--color-d) 110px),
linear-gradient(90deg, var(--color-d) 60px, #0000 60px 110px, var(--color-d) 110px),
linear-gradient(var(--color-a) 65px, #0000 65px 105px, var(--color-a) 105px),
linear-gradient(90deg, var(--color-a) 65px, #0000 65px 105px, var(--color-a) 105px),
linear-gradient(var(--color-b) 70px, #0000 70px 100px, var(--color-b) 100px),
linear-gradient(90deg, var(--color-b)70px, #0000 70px 100px, var(--color-b) 100px),
linear-gradient(var(--color-c) 75px, #0000 75px 95px, var(--color-c) 95px),
linear-gradient(90deg, var(--color-c) 75px, #0000 75px 95px, var(--color-c) 95px),
linear-gradient(var(--color-d) 80px, #0000 80px 90px, var(--color-d) 90px),
linear-gradient(90deg, var(--color-d) 80px, #0000 80px 90px, var(--color-d) 90px),
linear-gradient(var(--color-a), var(--color-a));
}
.outer {
display: flex;
flex-wrap: wrap;
min-height: 100%;
margin: auto;
justify-content: center;
align-content: center;
width: 290px;
gap: 10px;
animation: fadeInButtons 3s ease 0s forwards;
}
@keyframes fadeInButtons {
0% {
opacity: 0;
}
100% {
opacity: 1;
}
}
.outer.isOpen {
/*display: flex;*/
width: auto;
/*align-content: stretch;*/
}
.fadingOut .isOpen {
animation: fadingOut 1s;
animation-delay: 11.2s;
}
@keyframes fadingOut {
0% {
opacity: 1;
}
100% {
opacity: 0;
}
}
.container {
display: flex;
justify-content: center;
position: relative;
/*z-index: 2;*/
}
.container.active {
flex: 1 0 0;
}
.inner-container {
display: none;
}
/* when container is active hide the cssPlay and show the inner container*/
.container.active .cover {
display: none;
}
.container.active .inner-container {
display: flex;
}
.container.active .inner-container.curtain {
display: block;
}
.cover {
-webkit-appearance: none;
appearance: none;
display: flex;
justify-content: center;
align-items: center;
position: relative;
width: 90px;
height: 90px;
border-radius: 50%;
cursor: pointer;
border: 9px solid blue;
background: transparent;
filter: drop-shadow(3px 3px 3px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.7));
}
.cover::before {
content: "";
width: 0;
height: 0;
border-top: 20px solid transparent;
border-bottom: 20px solid transparent;
border-left: 27px solid blue;
transform: translateX(4px);
}
.cover:hover {
box-shadow: 0 0 0 5px rgba(43, 179, 20, 0.5);
}
.cover:focus {
outline: 0;
box-shadow: 0 0 0 5px rgba(0, 255, 255, 0.5);
}
.played {
border-color: green;
}
.played::before {
border-left-color: green;
}
.curtain {
flex: 1 0 0;
margin: auto;
max-width: 642px;
/*box-shadow: inset 0 -2px 0px 0px #0a0a0a;*/
border: 20px solid black;
border-radius: 3.2px;
border-color: #000 #101010 #000 #101010;
position: relative;
}
.curtain::before {
content: '';
position: absolute;
top: -2px;
left: -2px;
right: -2px;
bottom: -2px;
background: radial-gradient(circle, transparent 0% 35%, #0a0a0a 35%);
}
.ratio-keeper {
position: relative;
height: 0;
padding-top: 56.25%;
margin: auto;
overflow: hidden;
border: 1px solid #333;
}
.fence {
position: absolute;
left: 0;
top: 0;
bottom: 0;
right: 0;
margin: auto;
background-image: linear-gradient(45deg,
transparent,
transparent 7px,
rgb(113, 121, 126) 7px,
rgb(113, 121, 126) 7.5px,
transparent 7.5px,
transparent 10px),
linear-gradient(-45deg,
transparent,
transparent 7px,
rgb(113, 121, 126) 7px,
rgb(113, 121, 126) 7.5px,
transparent 7.5px,
transparent 10px);
background-size: 10px 10px;
filter: drop-shadow(0 0 5px #000);
clip-path: circle(25% at center);
animation: fade 8s linear;
}
@keyframes fade {
0% {
opacity: 0.9;
}
50% {
opacity: 1;
}
100% {
opacity: 0.9;
}
}
.fence>div {
position: absolute;
/*top: 0;*/
left: 0;
right: 0;
/*width: 100%;*/
height: 0.55%;
/*height: 2px;*/
background: green;
}
.fence>div:nth-child(1) {
top: 10%;
}
.fence>div:nth-child(2) {
top: 20%;
}
.fence>div:nth-child(3) {
top: 30%;
}
.fence>div:nth-child(4) {
top: 40%;
}
.fence>div:nth-child(5) {
top: 50%;
}
.fence>div:nth-child(6) {
top: 60%;
}
.fence>div:nth-child(7) {
top: 70%;
}
.fence>div:nth-child(8) {
top: 80%;
}
.fence>div:nth-child(9) {
top: 90%;
}
.fadingOut .fan svg {
position: absolute;
top: 0;
left: 0;
bottom: 0;
right: 0;
width: 70%;
height: 70%;
margin: auto;
animation: fan-spin 2.5s ease 0.8s forwards;
}
@keyframes fan-spin {
0% {
transform: rotate(0deg);
}
100% {
transform: rotate(360deg);
}
}
.cross::before,
.cross::after {
content: "";
background: black;
}
.cross::before {
/*horizontal*/
position: absolute;
left: 0;
top: 0;
bottom: 0;
right: 0;
margin: auto;
/*width: 100%;*/
/*height: 10px;*/
height: 2.8%;
clip-path: circle(29% at center);
}
.cross::after {
/*vertical*/
position: absolute;
left: 0;
top: 0;
bottom: 0;
right: 0;
margin: auto;
/*width: 10px;*/
width: 1.5%;
/*height: 100%;*/
clip-path: circle(51% at center);
}
.fadingOut .off {
position: absolute;
top: 0;
left: 0;
right: 0;
bottom: 0;
margin: auto;
display: flex;
height: 100%;
width: 100%;
background-image: repeating-radial-gradient(circle at 17% 32%, white, black 0.00085px);
animation-name: tv-static, shutdown;
animation-duration: 1s, 1s;
animation-delay: 0s, 1s;
animation-fill-mode: forwards;
}
@keyframes tv-static {
from {
background-size: 100% 100%;
}
to {
background-size: 200% 200%;
}
}
@keyframes shutdown {
68% {
width: 100%;
height: 1px;
}
99% {
width: 0px;
height: 1px;
}
100% {
width: 0px;
height: 0px;
}
}
.video-frame {
position: absolute;
top: 0;
left: 0;
width: 100%;
height: 100%;
}
iframe {
user-select: none;
}
.panel-left,
.panel-right {
position: absolute;
height: 100%;
width: calc(50% + 1px);
/* rounding error fix */
top: 0%;
transition: all ease 10s;
/*background-image: url("https://picsum.photos/600");
background-size: cover;
background-repeat: no-repeat;
background-position: center;*/
overflow: hidden;
}
.panel-left {
left: 0;
/*background-color: rgb(91, 96, 106);*/
}
.panel-right {
right: 0;
/*background-color: rgb(229, 211, 211);*/
}
.panel-left::before,
.panel-right::before {
content: "";
position: absolute;
height: 100%;
width: 200%;
top: 0;
left: 0;
background-image: url("data:image/svg+xml;utf8,<svg xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'> <filter id='filter'> <feTurbulence baseFrequency='0.01 0.0001' numOctaves='5'/> <feColorMatrix values='1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1'/></filter> <rect width='100%' height='100%' filter='url(%23filter)'/> </svg>");
background-size: auto;
background-repeat: no-repeat;
background-position: 0 0;
}
.curtain2 .panel-left::before,
.curtain2 .panel-right::before {
background-image: url("data:image/svg+xml;utf8,<svg xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'> <filter id='filter'> <feTurbulence baseFrequency='0.01 0.0001' numOctaves='5'/> <feColorMatrix values='1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1'/></filter> <rect width='100%' height='100%' filter='url(%23filter)'/> </svg>");
}
.curtain3 .panel-left::before,
.curtain3 .panel-right::before {
background-image: url("data:image/svg+xml;utf8,<svg xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'> <filter id='filter'> <feTurbulence baseFrequency='0.01 0.0001' numOctaves='5'/> <feColorMatrix values='1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1'/></filter> <rect width='100%' height='100%' filter='url(%23filter)'/> </svg>");
}
.curtain4 .panel-left::before,
.curtain4 .panel-right::before {
background-image: url("data:image/svg+xml;utf8,<svg xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'> <filter id='filter'> <feTurbulence baseFrequency='0.01 0.0001' numOctaves='5'/> <feColorMatrix values='1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1'/></filter> <rect width='100%' height='100%' filter='url(%23filter)'/> </svg>");
}
.curtain5 .panel-left::before,
.curtain5 .panel-right::before {
background-image: url("data:image/svg+xml;utf8,<svg xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'> <filter id='filter'> <feTurbulence baseFrequency='0.01 0.0001' numOctaves='5'/> <feColorMatrix values='1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1'/></filter> <rect width='100%' height='100%' filter='url(%23filter)'/> </svg>");
}
.curtain6 .panel-left::before,
.curtain6 .panel-right::before {
background-image: url("data:image/svg+xml;utf8,<svg xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'> <filter id='filter'> <feTurbulence baseFrequency='0.01 0.0001' numOctaves='5'/> <feColorMatrix values='1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1'/></filter> <rect width='100%' height='100%' filter='url(%23filter)'/> </svg>");
}
.curtain7 .panel-left::before,
.curtain7 .panel-right::before {
background-image: url("data:image/svg+xml;utf8,<svg xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'> <filter id='filter'> <feTurbulence baseFrequency='0.01 0.0001' numOctaves='5'/> <feColorMatrix values='1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1'/></filter> <rect width='100%' height='100%' filter='url(%23filter)'/> </svg>");
}
.curtain8 .panel-left::before,
.curtain8 .panel-right::before {
background-image: url("data:image/svg+xml;utf8,<svg xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'> <filter id='filter'> <feTurbulence baseFrequency='0.01 0.0001' numOctaves='5'/> <feColorMatrix values='1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1'/></filter> <rect width='100%' height='100%' filter='url(%23filter)'/> </svg>");
}
.curtain9 .panel-left::before,
.curtain9 .panel-right::before {
background-image: url("data:image/svg+xml;utf8,<svg xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'> <filter id='filter'> <feTurbulence baseFrequency='0.01 0.0001' numOctaves='5'/> <feColorMatrix values='1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1'/></filter> <rect width='100%' height='100%' filter='url(%23filter)'/> </svg>");
}
.panel-right::before {
left: -100%;
}
.container.active .curtain .panel-left {
animation: curtain1-open 8s forwards 520ms;
}
@keyframes curtain1-open {
to {
transform: translateX(calc(-100% - 1px));
}
}
.container.active .curtain .panel-right {
animation: curtain2-open 8s forwards 520ms;
}
@keyframes curtain2-open {
to {
transform: translateX(calc(100% + 1px));
}
}
.fadingOut .container.active .curtain .panel-left {
animation: curtain1-close 8s ease forwards;
transform: translateX(calc(-100% - 1px));
animation-delay: 3.3s;
}
@keyframes curtain1-close {
to {
transform: translateX(0);
}
}
.fadingOut .container.active .curtain .panel-right {
animation: curtain2-close 8s ease forwards;
transform: translateX(calc(100% + 1px));
animation-delay: 3.3s;
}
@keyframes curtain2-close {
to {
transform: translateX(0);
}
}
.exit {
position: absolute;
top: auto;
bottom: -47px;
margin: auto;
right: 0;
left: 0;
width: 47px;
height: 47px;
cursor: pointer;
background: black;
border-radius: 50%;
border: 5px solid red;
animation: fadeInExit 1s forwards;
opacity: 0;
pointer-events: none;
}
.exit::before,
.exit::after {
content: "";
position: absolute;
left: 0;
top: 0;
bottom: 0;
right: 0;
margin: auto;
width: 100%;
height: 5px;
background: red;
transform: rotate(45deg);
transition: all 1s ease;
}
.exit::after {
transform: rotate(-45deg);
}
@keyframes fadeInExit {
99% {
pointer-events: none;
}
100% {
pointer-events: initial;
opacity: 1;
}
}
.exit:hover::before,
.exit:hover::after,
.fadingOut .exit::before,
.fadingOut .exit::after {
background: green;
}
.fadingOut .exit {
animation: fadeOutExit 8s forwards;
pointer-events: none;
opacity: 1;
}
@keyframes fadeOutExit {
to {
opacity: 0;
}
}
.hide {
display: none;
}
Html
<div class="outer">
<div class="container play1 with-curtain">
<button class="playa cover" type="button" aria-label="Open"></button>
<div class="inner-container curtain curtain1">
<div class="ratio-keeper">
<div class="fence">
<div></div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
</div>
<div class="fan">
<svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="70%" height="70%" viewBox="76 130 381 381">
<g id="fan">
<title>Fan</title>
<path fill="#000100" stroke="#000" d="m166.3352 168.6294c5.5396 2.4448 45.2339 54.394 72.7499 91.0151-9.1901-44.8757-21.7959-109.0279-19.9558-114.796 4.1462-12.9949 33.7039-13.5172 41.5845-13.7579 7.8827-.2415 37.4165-1.5221 42.3488 11.1948 2.1872 5.6436-6.4773 70.4506-12.9142 115.8007 25.2309-38.2323 61.6818-92.5089 67.0612-95.2865 12.119-6.2568 33.3898 14.2749 39.1337 19.6768 5.7424 5.402 27.5341 25.3815 22.0294 37.859-2.4441 5.5389-54.3954 45.2354-91.0172 72.7506 44.8757-9.1901 109.0293-21.7959 114.7974-19.9559 12.9927 4.1442 13.5193 33.7032 13.7586 41.5838.2422 7.8819 1.5221 37.4165-11.192 42.3473-5.6471 2.1894-70.4541-6.4765-115.8049-12.9127 38.2323 25.2323 92.5081 61.6783 95.2871 67.0605 6.2581 12.1175-14.2742 33.3877-19.6776 39.133-5.4027 5.7432-25.3815 27.5341-37.8563 22.0279-5.5396-2.4434-45.2361-54.3961-72.7534-91.0143 9.1901 44.8757 21.7952 109.0287 19.9551 114.7953-4.1434 12.9934-33.7026 13.5157-41.5852 13.7586-7.8799.24-37.4165 1.5221-42.3431-11.1936-2.1887-5.6464 6.4779-70.4541 12.9133-115.8071-25.2323 38.2323-61.6824 92.5124-67.0639 95.2908-12.1169 6.256-33.3891-14.2728-39.1337-19.6754-5.7432-5.4027-27.5313-25.383-22.0251-37.8578 2.4434-5.5396 54.394-45.2339 91.0136-72.7526-44.8764 9.1908-109.0266 21.7944-114.7967 19.9566-12.9934-4.1434-13.5171-33.7025-13.7586-41.5852-.2407-7.8806-1.5221-37.4165 11.1963-42.346 5.6443-2.1879 70.4498 6.4752 115.8 12.9121-38.233-25.2316-92.5081-61.6783-95.2865-67.0612-6.256-12.1169 14.2748-33.3913 19.6768-39.1337 5.4006-5.7438 25.3794-27.5333 37.8584-22.0272z" />
</g>
</svg>
</div>
<div class="cross"></div>
<div class="off"></div>
<div class="wrap">
<div class="video video-frame" data-id="CHahce95B1g"></div>
</div>
<div class="sliding-panels">
<div class="panel-left"></div>
<div class="panel-right"></div>
</div>
</div>
<button class="exit" type="button" title="Exit" aria-label="Close"></button>
</div>
</div>