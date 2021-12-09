Rearranging the css to line up with the html

This is the html structure:

<div class="outer"> <div class="container play1 with-curtain"> <button class="playa cover" <div class="inner-container curtain curtain1"> <div class="ratio-keeper"> <div class="fence"> <div class="fan"> <div class="cross"></div> <div class="off"></div> <div class="video video-frame" <div class="panel-left"></div> <div class="panel-right"></div> <button class="exit"

This was my attempt at trying to line up the css with the hml here: https://jsfiddle.net/zre8shn9/

.play1 { --color-a: blue; --color-b: black; --color-c: red; --color-d: black; } .play2 { --color-a: purple; --color-b: black; --color-c: purple; --color-d: black; } .play3 { --color-a: green; --color-b: black; --color-c: green; --color-d: black; } .play4 { --color-a: orange; --color-b: black; --color-c: orange; --color-d: black; } .play5 { --color-a: yellow; --color-b: black; --color-c: yellow; --color-d: black; } .play6 { --color-a: blue; --color-b: black; --color-c: orange; --color-d: black; } .play7 { --color-a: red; --color-b: black; --color-c: green; --color-d: black; } .play8 { --color-a: white; --color-b: black; --color-c: white; --color-d: black; } .play9 { --color-a: red; --color-b: black; --color-c: red; --color-d: black; } html, body { height: 100%; margin: 0; padding: 0; } body { background: #353198; /* animation: fadeInBody1 0s ease forwards;*/ } /*@keyframes fadeInBody1 { 0% { opacity: 0; } 100% { opacity: 1; } }*/ /*body*/ .initial-fade { animation: initial-fade 500ms ease forwards; } @keyframes initial-fade { to { opacity: 0; } } .initial-fade, .fadingOut { cursor: default; } .initial-fade .cover, .initial-fade .cover * { pointer-events: none !important; } /*body*/ .bg1 { animation: fadeInBody 5s ease 0s forwards; animation-delay: 0s; opacity: 0; } @keyframes fadeInBody { 100% { opacity: 1; } } /*body*/ .bg1 .with-curtain:before { content: ""; position: fixed; /*z-index: 1;*/ top: 0; left: 0; right: 0; bottom: 0; background-size: 165px 165px; background-image: linear-gradient(var(--color-a) 5px, #0000 5px), linear-gradient(90deg, var(--color-a) 5px, #0000 5px), linear-gradient(var(--color-b) 10px, #0000 10px 160px, var(--color-b) 160px), linear-gradient(90deg, var(--color-b) 10px, #0000 10px 160px, var(--color-b) 160px), linear-gradient(var(--color-c) 15px, #0000 15px 155px, var(--color-c) 155px), linear-gradient(90deg, var(--color-c) 15px, #0000 15px 155px, var(--color-c) 155px), linear-gradient(var(--color-d) 20px, #0000 20px 150px, var(--color-d) 150px), linear-gradient(90deg, var(--color-d) 20px, #0000 20px 150px, var(--color-d) 150px), linear-gradient(var(--color-a) 25px, #0000 25px 145px, var(--color-a) 145px), linear-gradient(90deg, var(--color-a) 25px, #0000 25px 145px, var(--color-a) 145px), linear-gradient(var(--color-b) 30px, #0000 30px 140px, var(--color-b) 140px), linear-gradient(90deg, var(--color-b) 30px, #0000 30px 140px, var(--color-b) 140px), linear-gradient(var(--color-c) 35px, #0000 35px 135px, var(--color-c) 135px), linear-gradient(90deg, var(--color-c) 35px, #0000 35px 135px, var(--color-c) 135px), linear-gradient(var(--color-d) 40px, #0000 40px 130px, var(--color-d) 130px), linear-gradient(90deg, var(--color-d) 40px, #0000 40px 130px, var(--color-d) 130px), linear-gradient(var(--color-a) 45px, #0000 45px 125px, var(--color-a) 125px), linear-gradient(90deg, var(--color-a) 45px, #0000 45px 125px, var(--color-a) 125px), linear-gradient(var(--color-b) 50px, #0000 50px 120px, var(--color-b) 120px), linear-gradient(90deg, var(--color-b) 50px, #0000 50px 120px, var(--color-b) 120px), linear-gradient(var(--color-c) 55px, #0000 55px 115px, var(--color-c) 115px), linear-gradient(90deg, var(--color-c) 55px, #0000 55px 115px, var(--color-c) 115px), linear-gradient(var(--color-d) 60px, #0000 60px 110px, var(--color-d) 110px), linear-gradient(90deg, var(--color-d) 60px, #0000 60px 110px, var(--color-d) 110px), linear-gradient(var(--color-a) 65px, #0000 65px 105px, var(--color-a) 105px), linear-gradient(90deg, var(--color-a) 65px, #0000 65px 105px, var(--color-a) 105px), linear-gradient(var(--color-b) 70px, #0000 70px 100px, var(--color-b) 100px), linear-gradient(90deg, var(--color-b)70px, #0000 70px 100px, var(--color-b) 100px), linear-gradient(var(--color-c) 75px, #0000 75px 95px, var(--color-c) 95px), linear-gradient(90deg, var(--color-c) 75px, #0000 75px 95px, var(--color-c) 95px), linear-gradient(var(--color-d) 80px, #0000 80px 90px, var(--color-d) 90px), linear-gradient(90deg, var(--color-d) 80px, #0000 80px 90px, var(--color-d) 90px), linear-gradient(var(--color-a), var(--color-a)); } .outer { display: flex; flex-wrap: wrap; min-height: 100%; margin: auto; justify-content: center; align-content: center; width: 290px; gap: 10px; animation: fadeInButtons 3s ease 0s forwards; } @keyframes fadeInButtons { 0% { opacity: 0; } 100% { opacity: 1; } } .outer.isOpen { /*display: flex;*/ width: auto; /*align-content: stretch;*/ } .fadingOut .isOpen { animation: fadingOut 1s; animation-delay: 11.2s; } @keyframes fadingOut { 0% { opacity: 1; } 100% { opacity: 0; } } .container { display: flex; justify-content: center; position: relative; /*z-index: 2;*/ } .container.active { flex: 1 0 0; } .inner-container { display: none; } /* when container is active hide the cssPlay and show the inner container*/ .container.active .cover { display: none; } .container.active .inner-container { display: flex; } .container.active .inner-container.curtain { display: block; } .cover { -webkit-appearance: none; appearance: none; display: flex; justify-content: center; align-items: center; position: relative; width: 90px; height: 90px; border-radius: 50%; cursor: pointer; border: 9px solid blue; background: transparent; filter: drop-shadow(3px 3px 3px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.7)); } .cover::before { content: ""; width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 20px solid transparent; border-bottom: 20px solid transparent; border-left: 27px solid blue; transform: translateX(4px); } .cover:hover { box-shadow: 0 0 0 5px rgba(43, 179, 20, 0.5); } .cover:focus { outline: 0; box-shadow: 0 0 0 5px rgba(0, 255, 255, 0.5); } .played { border-color: green; } .played::before { border-left-color: green; } .curtain { flex: 1 0 0; margin: auto; max-width: 642px; /*box-shadow: inset 0 -2px 0px 0px #0a0a0a;*/ border: 20px solid black; border-radius: 3.2px; border-color: #000 #101010 #000 #101010; position: relative; } .curtain::before { content: ''; position: absolute; top: -2px; left: -2px; right: -2px; bottom: -2px; background: radial-gradient(circle, transparent 0% 35%, #0a0a0a 35%); } .ratio-keeper { position: relative; height: 0; padding-top: 56.25%; margin: auto; overflow: hidden; border: 1px solid #333; } .fence { position: absolute; left: 0; top: 0; bottom: 0; right: 0; margin: auto; background-image: linear-gradient(45deg, transparent, transparent 7px, rgb(113, 121, 126) 7px, rgb(113, 121, 126) 7.5px, transparent 7.5px, transparent 10px), linear-gradient(-45deg, transparent, transparent 7px, rgb(113, 121, 126) 7px, rgb(113, 121, 126) 7.5px, transparent 7.5px, transparent 10px); background-size: 10px 10px; filter: drop-shadow(0 0 5px #000); clip-path: circle(25% at center); animation: fade 8s linear; } @keyframes fade { 0% { opacity: 0.9; } 50% { opacity: 1; } 100% { opacity: 0.9; } } .fence>div { position: absolute; /*top: 0;*/ left: 0; right: 0; /*width: 100%;*/ height: 0.55%; /*height: 2px;*/ background: green; } .fence>div:nth-child(1) { top: 10%; } .fence>div:nth-child(2) { top: 20%; } .fence>div:nth-child(3) { top: 30%; } .fence>div:nth-child(4) { top: 40%; } .fence>div:nth-child(5) { top: 50%; } .fence>div:nth-child(6) { top: 60%; } .fence>div:nth-child(7) { top: 70%; } .fence>div:nth-child(8) { top: 80%; } .fence>div:nth-child(9) { top: 90%; } .fadingOut .fan svg { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; bottom: 0; right: 0; width: 70%; height: 70%; margin: auto; animation: fan-spin 2.5s ease 0.8s forwards; } @keyframes fan-spin { 0% { transform: rotate(0deg); } 100% { transform: rotate(360deg); } } .cross::before, .cross::after { content: ""; background: black; } .cross::before { /*horizontal*/ position: absolute; left: 0; top: 0; bottom: 0; right: 0; margin: auto; /*width: 100%;*/ /*height: 10px;*/ height: 2.8%; clip-path: circle(29% at center); } .cross::after { /*vertical*/ position: absolute; left: 0; top: 0; bottom: 0; right: 0; margin: auto; /*width: 10px;*/ width: 1.5%; /*height: 100%;*/ clip-path: circle(51% at center); } .fadingOut .off { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; right: 0; bottom: 0; margin: auto; display: flex; height: 100%; width: 100%; background-image: repeating-radial-gradient(circle at 17% 32%, white, black 0.00085px); animation-name: tv-static, shutdown; animation-duration: 1s, 1s; animation-delay: 0s, 1s; animation-fill-mode: forwards; } @keyframes tv-static { from { background-size: 100% 100%; } to { background-size: 200% 200%; } } @keyframes shutdown { 68% { width: 100%; height: 1px; } 99% { width: 0px; height: 1px; } 100% { width: 0px; height: 0px; } } .video-frame { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } iframe { user-select: none; } .panel-left, .panel-right { position: absolute; height: 100%; width: calc(50% + 1px); /* rounding error fix */ top: 0%; transition: all ease 10s; /*background-image: url("https://picsum.photos/600"); background-size: cover; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center;*/ overflow: hidden; } .panel-left { left: 0; /*background-color: rgb(91, 96, 106);*/ } .panel-right { right: 0; /*background-color: rgb(229, 211, 211);*/ } .panel-left::before, .panel-right::before { content: ""; position: absolute; height: 100%; width: 200%; top: 0; left: 0; background-image: url("data:image/svg+xml;utf8,<svg xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'> <filter id='filter'> <feTurbulence baseFrequency='0.01 0.0001' numOctaves='5'/> <feColorMatrix values='1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1'/></filter> <rect width='100%' height='100%' filter='url(%23filter)'/> </svg>"); background-size: auto; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: 0 0; } .curtain2 .panel-left::before, .curtain2 .panel-right::before { background-image: url("data:image/svg+xml;utf8,<svg xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'> <filter id='filter'> <feTurbulence baseFrequency='0.01 0.0001' numOctaves='5'/> <feColorMatrix values='1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1'/></filter> <rect width='100%' height='100%' filter='url(%23filter)'/> </svg>"); } .curtain3 .panel-left::before, .curtain3 .panel-right::before { background-image: url("data:image/svg+xml;utf8,<svg xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'> <filter id='filter'> <feTurbulence baseFrequency='0.01 0.0001' numOctaves='5'/> <feColorMatrix values='1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1'/></filter> <rect width='100%' height='100%' filter='url(%23filter)'/> </svg>"); } .curtain4 .panel-left::before, .curtain4 .panel-right::before { background-image: url("data:image/svg+xml;utf8,<svg xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'> <filter id='filter'> <feTurbulence baseFrequency='0.01 0.0001' numOctaves='5'/> <feColorMatrix values='1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1'/></filter> <rect width='100%' height='100%' filter='url(%23filter)'/> </svg>"); } .curtain5 .panel-left::before, .curtain5 .panel-right::before { background-image: url("data:image/svg+xml;utf8,<svg xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'> <filter id='filter'> <feTurbulence baseFrequency='0.01 0.0001' numOctaves='5'/> <feColorMatrix values='1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1'/></filter> <rect width='100%' height='100%' filter='url(%23filter)'/> </svg>"); } .curtain6 .panel-left::before, .curtain6 .panel-right::before { background-image: url("data:image/svg+xml;utf8,<svg xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'> <filter id='filter'> <feTurbulence baseFrequency='0.01 0.0001' numOctaves='5'/> <feColorMatrix values='1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1'/></filter> <rect width='100%' height='100%' filter='url(%23filter)'/> </svg>"); } .curtain7 .panel-left::before, .curtain7 .panel-right::before { background-image: url("data:image/svg+xml;utf8,<svg xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'> <filter id='filter'> <feTurbulence baseFrequency='0.01 0.0001' numOctaves='5'/> <feColorMatrix values='1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1'/></filter> <rect width='100%' height='100%' filter='url(%23filter)'/> </svg>"); } .curtain8 .panel-left::before, .curtain8 .panel-right::before { background-image: url("data:image/svg+xml;utf8,<svg xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'> <filter id='filter'> <feTurbulence baseFrequency='0.01 0.0001' numOctaves='5'/> <feColorMatrix values='1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1'/></filter> <rect width='100%' height='100%' filter='url(%23filter)'/> </svg>"); } .curtain9 .panel-left::before, .curtain9 .panel-right::before { background-image: url("data:image/svg+xml;utf8,<svg xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'> <filter id='filter'> <feTurbulence baseFrequency='0.01 0.0001' numOctaves='5'/> <feColorMatrix values='1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1'/></filter> <rect width='100%' height='100%' filter='url(%23filter)'/> </svg>"); } .panel-right::before { left: -100%; } .container.active .curtain .panel-left { animation: curtain1-open 8s forwards 520ms; } @keyframes curtain1-open { to { transform: translateX(calc(-100% - 1px)); } } .container.active .curtain .panel-right { animation: curtain2-open 8s forwards 520ms; } @keyframes curtain2-open { to { transform: translateX(calc(100% + 1px)); } } .fadingOut .container.active .curtain .panel-left { animation: curtain1-close 8s ease forwards; transform: translateX(calc(-100% - 1px)); animation-delay: 3.3s; } @keyframes curtain1-close { to { transform: translateX(0); } } .fadingOut .container.active .curtain .panel-right { animation: curtain2-close 8s ease forwards; transform: translateX(calc(100% + 1px)); animation-delay: 3.3s; } @keyframes curtain2-close { to { transform: translateX(0); } } .exit { position: absolute; top: auto; bottom: -47px; margin: auto; right: 0; left: 0; width: 47px; height: 47px; cursor: pointer; background: black; border-radius: 50%; border: 5px solid red; animation: fadeInExit 1s forwards; opacity: 0; pointer-events: none; } .exit::before, .exit::after { content: ""; position: absolute; left: 0; top: 0; bottom: 0; right: 0; margin: auto; width: 100%; height: 5px; background: red; transform: rotate(45deg); transition: all 1s ease; } .exit::after { transform: rotate(-45deg); } @keyframes fadeInExit { 99% { pointer-events: none; } 100% { pointer-events: initial; opacity: 1; } } .exit:hover::before, .exit:hover::after, .fadingOut .exit::before, .fadingOut .exit::after { background: green; } .fadingOut .exit { animation: fadeOutExit 8s forwards; pointer-events: none; opacity: 1; } @keyframes fadeOutExit { to { opacity: 0; } } .hide { display: none; }

Html