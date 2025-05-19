real-time crypto updates

Hello,
I created my website with lovable.dev and I don’t know how to make it display the real-time cryptocurrency price because it’s currently hard-coded.
Any ideas?
import React, { useEffect, useState } from "react";
import { Button } from "@/components/ui/button";
import Navbar from "@/components/Navbar";
import Footer from "@/components/Footer";
import CryptoCard from "@/components/CryptoCard";
import ServiceCard from "@/components/ServiceCard";
import PortfolioSimulator from "@/components/PortfolioSimulator";
import TestimonialCard from "@/components/TestimonialCard";
import ContactSection from "@/components/ContactSection";
import { useToast } from "@/components/ui/use-toast";
import { Bitcoin, TrendingUp, Shield, Users, Wallet, ChartBar } from "lucide-react";
const Index: React.FC = () => {
const {
toast
} = useToast();
const [cryptoData, setCryptoData] = useState([{
id: "bitcoin",
name: "Bitcoin",
symbol: "BTC",
price: 56000,
change24h: 2.5,
volume: 32000000000,
marketCap: 1100000000000
}, {
id: "ethereum",
name: "Ethereum",
symbol: "ETH",
price: 3200,
change24h: 3.2,
volume: 18000000000,
marketCap: 380000000000
}, {
id: "binancecoin",
name: "Binance Coin",
symbol: "BNB",
price: 360,
change24h: -1.2,
volume: 2100000000,
marketCap: 60000000000
}, {
id: "solana",
name: "Solana",
symbol: "SOL",
price: 110,
change24h: 5.8,
volume: 3500000000,
marketCap: 46000000000
}]);