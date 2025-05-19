real-time crypto updates

JavaScript
Hello,

I created my website with lovable.dev and I don’t know how to make it display the real-time cryptocurrency price because it’s currently hard-coded.
Any ideas?

Sans titre
Sans titre758×477 60.6 KB

import React, { useEffect, useState } from "react";
import { Button } from "@/components/ui/button";
import Navbar from "@/components/Navbar";
import Footer from "@/components/Footer";
import CryptoCard from "@/components/CryptoCard";
import ServiceCard from "@/components/ServiceCard";
import PortfolioSimulator from "@/components/PortfolioSimulator";
import TestimonialCard from "@/components/TestimonialCard";
import ContactSection from "@/components/ContactSection";
import { useToast } from "@/components/ui/use-toast";
import { Bitcoin, TrendingUp, Shield, Users, Wallet, ChartBar } from "lucide-react";
const Index: React.FC = () => {
  const {
    toast
  } = useToast();
  const [cryptoData, setCryptoData] = useState([{
    id: "bitcoin",
    name: "Bitcoin",
    symbol: "BTC",
    price: 56000,
    change24h: 2.5,
    volume: 32000000000,
    marketCap: 1100000000000
  }, {
    id: "ethereum",
    name: "Ethereum",
    symbol: "ETH",
    price: 3200,
    change24h: 3.2,
    volume: 18000000000,
    marketCap: 380000000000
  }, {
    id: "binancecoin",
    name: "Binance Coin",
    symbol: "BNB",
    price: 360,
    change24h: -1.2,
    volume: 2100000000,
    marketCap: 60000000000
  }, {
    id: "solana",
    name: "Solana",
    symbol: "SOL",
    price: 110,
    change24h: 5.8,
    volume: 3500000000,
    marketCap: 46000000000
  }]);