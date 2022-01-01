Read text file and create dynamic variables

Hello,

in my ASP.NET WebForms application I have a folder Scripts where there are

a JavaScript file and a TXT file.

This TXT file contains some values, that I can insert on it how I want.

For example, one value for row:

Value01

Value02

Value03

…

or in comma separated values:

Value01,Value02,Value03

Now my question is:

is it possible, in the JavaScript file, read this TXT file and create

as many variables as the values in the TXT file?

For example, in this case, something like this:

var myValue01 = Value01;

var myValue02 = Value02;

var myValue03 = Value03;

Thanks in advance for every idea.

Luis