Read text file and create dynamic variables

Hello,
in my
ASP.NET WebForms application I have a folder Scripts where there are
a JavaScript file and a TXT file.
This TXT file contains some values, that I can insert on it how I want.
For example, one value for row:
Value01
Value02
Value03
…
or in comma separated values:
Value01,Value02,Value03
Now my question is:
is it possible, in the JavaScript file, read this TXT file and create
as many variables as the values in the TXT file?
For example, in this case, something like this:
var myValue01 = Value01;
var myValue02 = Value02;
var myValue03 = Value03;
Thanks in advance for every idea.
Luis