Read Inheritance class in abstract class

Hey Everyone,

I have a short question. I am writing an inheritance class based on a Abstract class.

class AddAttachmentToMailIntegration extends AbstractIntegration { public function getName() { return 'AddAttachmentToMail'; } /** * Return's authentication method such as oauth2, oauth1a, key, etc. * * @return string */ public function getAuthenticationType() { return 'none'; } public function prepareRequest($url, $parameters, $method, $settings, $authType) { $headers = [ 'Content-Type: application/x-www-form-urlencoded;charset=UTF-8', ]; return [$parameters, $headers]; } public function getAttachments($url) { return $this->makeRequest($url, '', 'GET'); }

I overwrite the prepareRequest class in my inherance.

In the make request function is prepareRequest called.

public function makeRequest($url, $parameters = [], $method = 'GET', $settings = []) { // If not authorizing the session itself, check isAuthorized which will refresh tokens if applicable if (empty($settings['authorize_session'])) { $this->isAuthorized(); } $method = strtoupper($method); $authType = (empty($settings['auth_type'])) ? $this->getAuthenticationType() : $settings['auth_type']; list($parameters, $headers) = $this->prepareRequest($url, $parameters, $method, $settings, $authType); if (empty($settings['ignore_event_dispatch'])) { $event = $this->dispatcher->dispatch( PluginEvents::PLUGIN_ON_INTEGRATION_REQUEST, new PluginIntegrationRequestEvent($this, $url, $parameters, $headers, $method, $settings, $authType) ); $headers = $event->getHeaders(); $parameters = $event->getParameters(); }

Will it use the class from the Abstract class or the inherited class?