Read Inheritance class in abstract class

I have a short question. I am writing an inheritance class based on a Abstract class.
class AddAttachmentToMailIntegration extends AbstractIntegration
{
public function getName()
{
return 'AddAttachmentToMail';
}
/**
* Return's authentication method such as oauth2, oauth1a, key, etc.
*
* @return string
*/
public function getAuthenticationType()
{
return 'none';
}
public function prepareRequest($url, $parameters, $method, $settings, $authType)
{
$headers = [
'Content-Type: application/x-www-form-urlencoded;charset=UTF-8',
];
return [$parameters, $headers];
}
public function getAttachments($url)
{
return $this->makeRequest($url, '', 'GET');
}
I overwrite the prepareRequest class in my inherance.
In the make request function is prepareRequest called.
public function makeRequest($url, $parameters = [], $method = 'GET', $settings = [])
{
// If not authorizing the session itself, check isAuthorized which will refresh tokens if applicable
if (empty($settings['authorize_session'])) {
$this->isAuthorized();
}
$method = strtoupper($method);
$authType = (empty($settings['auth_type'])) ? $this->getAuthenticationType() : $settings['auth_type'];
list($parameters, $headers) = $this->prepareRequest($url, $parameters, $method, $settings, $authType);
if (empty($settings['ignore_event_dispatch'])) {
$event = $this->dispatcher->dispatch(
PluginEvents::PLUGIN_ON_INTEGRATION_REQUEST,
new PluginIntegrationRequestEvent($this, $url, $parameters, $headers, $method, $settings, $authType)
);
$headers = $event->getHeaders();
$parameters = $event->getParameters();
}
Will it use the class from the Abstract class or the inherited class?