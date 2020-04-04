Hello everyone,
Today I started a a new react app and on one of my components I got the following error:
The code for this component can be found here:
Any suggestions? Thank you in advance!
Liam
ReactJs: TypeError: Object(...) is not a function
Hi @Liamgrossman, I think it should be
import { validateAll } from 'indicative/validator'
… otherwise you’ll get a module object. BTW to avoid confusion and bugs later on, you should always pass
props to
super(), even if your component doesn’t take any actual props at this point (c.f. here and here).
Thank you it works now!
