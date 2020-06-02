Reactjs - adding loading state

Hello,

I’ve been trying to add a loading state before my data arrives to the browser. I’ve created a loading state of true and a setState of loading to false, that way the loader/spinner is displayed then removed after the data is received. Here is my code thus far

import React, {Component} from 'react'; import axios from 'axios' export default class Posts extends Component { constructor(props) { super(props); this.state = { posts: [], loading: true; } } componentDidMount() { axios.get(`https://apiurl.com`) .then(res => { const posts = res.data; this.setState({ posts }); loading: false }) } render() { const posts = this.state.posts.map((item) => <div> <p className="name">{item.name}</p> </div> ); return ( { this.state.loading && <span class="sr-only">Loading...</span> } <div> {posts} </div> ) } }

I’ve been getting errors in my return() about

{ this.state.loading && <span class="sr-only">Loading...</span> }

Any suggestions? Thanks in advance!!!