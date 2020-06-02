Reactjs - adding loading state

Hello,
I’ve been trying to add a loading state before my data arrives to the browser. I’ve created a loading state of true and a setState of loading to false, that way the loader/spinner is displayed then removed after the data is received. Here is my code thus far
import React, {Component} from 'react';
import axios from 'axios'
export default class Posts extends Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.state = {
posts: [],
loading: true;
}
}
componentDidMount() {
axios.get(`https://apiurl.com`)
.then(res => {
const posts = res.data;
this.setState({ posts });
loading: false
})
}
render() {
const posts = this.state.posts.map((item) =>
<div>
<p className="name">{item.name}</p>
</div>
);
return (
{
this.state.loading &&
<span class="sr-only">Loading...</span>
}
<div>
{posts}
</div>
)
}
}
I’ve been getting errors in my
return() about
{
this.state.loading &&
<span class="sr-only">Loading...</span>
}
Any suggestions? Thanks in advance!!!