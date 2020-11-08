Reactive (real time) processing and display engines, to eliminate lag in frame rate

We wanted to create a reactive game engine that simulated the environemnt as it went along. whose output was consistent. and had no lag or drag (a common problem most modern game developers have with c++.). I beleive it is because they are not allowing a reactive engine to simulate their stack as it is being processed. Reactive programming is real time programming.We wanted to create a reactive game engine that simulated the environemnt as it went along. whose output was consistent. and had no lag or drag (a common problem most modern game developers have with c++.). I beleive it is because they are not allowing a reactive engine to simulate their stack as it is being processed. Reactive programming is real time programming… instead of calling pictures to displlay as frames. the programm constructs them from a “working elements in the scene” and deciphers these elements as graphical representations. Through an interpreter,… instead of calling graphic files and forming a frame rate. These produce the scene from “interpreted constructions.” That build and change the scene in real time instead of calling on series picture graphic files to play as a movie.

en.wikipedia.org Reactive programming Reactive programming was first developed by Glenn Wadden in 1986 as a programming language (VTScript) in the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) industry. In computing, reactive programming is a declarative programming paradigm concerned with data streams and the propagation of change. With this paradigm it is possible to express static (e.g., arrays) or dynamic (e.g., event emitters) data streams with ease, and also communicate that an inferred dependency within the associated exe...

Would a reactive graphics engine indeed solve the problem of the glitches many games have in their frame rate?