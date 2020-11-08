Reactive (real time) processing and display engines, to eliminate lag in frame rate

We wanted to create a reactive game engine that simulated the environemnt as it went along. whose output was consistent. and had no lag or drag (a common problem most modern game developers have with c++.). I beleive it is because they are not allowing a reactive engine to simulate their stack as it is being processed. Reactive programming is real time programming.We wanted to create a reactive game engine that simulated the environemnt as it went along. whose output was consistent. and had no lag or drag (a common problem most modern game developers have with c++.). I beleive it is because they are not allowing a reactive engine to simulate their stack as it is being processed. Reactive programming is real time programming… instead of calling pictures to displlay as frames. the programm constructs them from a “working elements in the scene” and deciphers these elements as graphical representations. Through an interpreter,… instead of calling graphic files and forming a frame rate. These produce the scene from “interpreted constructions.” That build and change the scene in real time instead of calling on series picture graphic files to play as a movie.
Would a reactive graphics engine indeed solve the problem of the glitches many games have in their frame rate?