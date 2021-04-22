REACT: generating unique keys

JavaScript
#1

I understand that it is best practice when gearing a list of items in REACT to assign a unique, stable, key to each item in order to make redeeming more efficient. I also understand that this in order to be stable, this key should NOT be generated based on something like the item’s index on the source array.

I was wondering if any REACT expert might have a go-to technique for generating stable keys keys , not based on the index , when you have , a generic, non-unique, array?

Example, say you were trying to build a component that renders a UL from the following data array:

let data = [‘HTML’, ‘Bootstrap’,‘javascript’,‘CSS’, ‘javascript’,‘HTML’, ‘javascript’,‘javascript’,‘HTML’, 'CSS,‘PHP’]

As always, I appreciate any insight shared. :slight_smile:

#2

I wouldn’t call myself a React expert by any means, but what I tend do is generate a key using the item, index and string interpolation:

<ul>
  { ['HTML', 'Bootstrap' ,'JavaScript', 'HTML'].map((item, index) => (
    <li key={`${item}-${index}`}>
      {item}
    </li>
  )}
</ul>

What you can also do is use a package like UUID to generate a unique ID.

And for anyone wondering, here is a nice explanation of why using an index as a key is a bad idea (4min 56sec in).

1 Like
#3

Well, as the docs say:

When you don’t have stable IDs for rendered items, you may use the item index as a key as a last resort

The question though is where such data is coming from; if it’s getting created at runtime (from user input, for instance) you might just assign an increment ID to each new item.

Edit: x-post… nice idea to serialize the item value for more stable index-based keys. :-)

1 Like
#4

@James_Hibbard Thank you, for the tips.That method would work in the case the data set only contains unique values, tho. I will look into UUID.

@m3g4p0p, This question arose from doing a simple task tracker demo project. I observed that some low level data that was just an array (which also had repeated values) The data low level data beign read from a database. What I mean by low level is that the info contained in the array are not object literals, and cannot be assigned any sort of permanent id without convoluting the data set.

#5

If you’re sure it only contains unique values, you can use the item itself.

The above will generate unique keys for an array with duplicates:

  • “HTML-0”
  • “Bootstrap-1”
  • “JavaScript-2”
  • “HTML-3”

etc…

#6

it’s the opposite, i am sure it could often contain duplicate values. :frowning: I like m3g4pop’s idea of just having an increment variable; that could be easy to implement in class components but it leves me wondering how to do the same thing with functional components ( as REACT hooks become ever more popular)

#7

Actually I’d just use a plain let id declaration wrapped in a module (for either class or function components):

// inc-id.js
let id = 0;

export function incId() {
  return id++;
}

// my-component.js
export function MyComponent() {
  const [data, setData] = useState([]);

  useEffect(() => {
    fetch("/the-data.json")
      .then(res => res.json())
      .then(data =>
        data.map(value => ({
          value,
          id: incId()
        }))
      )
      .then(setData)
      .catch(console.error);
  }, []);

  return (
    <ul>
      {data.map(({ id, value }) => (
        <li key={id}>{value}</li>
      ))}
    </ul>
  );
}

If you want a “fresh” increment ID starting with zero for each component though, a hook might look as follows:

// inc-id.js
import { useCallback } from 'react'

export function useIncId() {
  let id = 0;
  return useCallback(() => id++, []);
}
1 Like