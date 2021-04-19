REACT: generating unique keys

I understand that it is best practice when gearing a list of items in REACT to assign a unique, stable, key to each item in order to make redeeming more efficient. I also understand that this in order to be stable, this key should NOT be generated based on something like the item’s index on the source array.

I was wondering if any REACT expert might have a go-to technique for generating stable keys keys , not based on the index , when you have , a generic, non-unique, array?

Example, say you were trying to build a component that renders a UL from the following data array:

let data = [‘HTML’, ‘Bootstrap’,‘javascript’,‘CSS’, ‘javascript’,‘HTML’, ‘javascript’,‘javascript’,‘HTML’, 'CSS,‘PHP’]

As always, I appreciate any insight shared.