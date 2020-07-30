React componentwillreceiveprops

I found that “componentwillreceiveprops” should not be used and I read in documentation that I should use “componentDidUpdate” but I dont know how to do it with redux ?. here is the class to create user login:

import React, { Component } from 'react' import {connect} from 'react-redux' import {loginUser} from '../../actions' class Login extends Component { state = { email: '', password: '', error: '', success: false } constructor(props) { super(props); this.submitForm = this.submitForm.bind(this) } handleInputeEmail = (e) => { this.setState({email: e.target.value}) } handleInputePassword = (e) => { this.setState({password: e.target.value}) } submitForm(e) { e.preventDefault(); this.props.dispatch(loginUser(this.state)); } static getDerivedStateFromProps(nextProps, prevState) { if (prevState.user_reducer.login.isAuth) { nextProps.history.push('/user'); } return prevState; } render() { let user = this.props.user_reducer; return ( <div className="rl_container"> <form onSubmit={this.submitForm}> <h2>Login Here</h2> <span>email:is@sd.com pw:123654</span> <div className="form_element"><input type="email" placeholder="Enter email" value={this.state.email} onChange={this.handleInputeEmail} /></div> <div className="form_element"><input type="password" placeholder="Enter password" value={this.state.password} onChange={this.handleInputePassword} /></div> <button type="submit">Log In</button> <div className="error">{ user ? <div>user.message</div> : null }</div> </form> </div> ) } } function mapStateToProps(state, props){ //console.log(props); // if (state.user_reducer) { // console.log('exists'); // props.history.push('/user'); // } return { user_reducer: state.user_reducer } } export default connect(mapStateToProps)(Login)