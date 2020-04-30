React componentwillreceiveprops

I found that “componentwillreceiveprops” should not be used and I read in documentation that I should use “componentDidUpdate” but I dont know how to do it with redux ?. here is the class to create user login:
import React, { Component } from 'react'
import {connect} from 'react-redux'
import {loginUser} from '../../actions'
class Login extends Component {
state = {
email: '',
password: '',
error: '',
success: false
}
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.submitForm = this.submitForm.bind(this)
}
handleInputeEmail = (e) => {
this.setState({email: e.target.value})
}
handleInputePassword = (e) => {
this.setState({password: e.target.value})
}
submitForm(e) {
e.preventDefault();
this.props.dispatch(loginUser(this.state));
}
static getDerivedStateFromProps(nextProps, prevState) {
if (prevState.user_reducer.login.isAuth) {
nextProps.history.push('/user');
}
return prevState;
}
render() {
let user = this.props.user_reducer;
return (
<div className="rl_container">
<form onSubmit={this.submitForm}>
<h2>Login Here</h2>
<span>email:is@sd.com pw:123654</span>
<div className="form_element"><input type="email" placeholder="Enter email" value={this.state.email} onChange={this.handleInputeEmail} /></div>
<div className="form_element"><input type="password" placeholder="Enter password" value={this.state.password} onChange={this.handleInputePassword} /></div>
<button type="submit">Log In</button>
<div className="error">{
user ? <div>user.message</div> : null
}</div>
</form>
</div>
)
}
}
function mapStateToProps(state, props){
//console.log(props);
// if (state.user_reducer) {
// console.log('exists');
// props.history.push('/user');
// }
return {
user_reducer: state.user_reducer
}
}
export default connect(mapStateToProps)(Login)