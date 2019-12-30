React <App/> in Drupal or WordPress

TurtleWolf1: TurtleWolf1: What I’m trying to figure out is should I just run npm build on the src and then move the build directory into the CMS after that?

Yup. That’s normally how you deploy a React app (build it, then upload the compiled JS somewhere).

TurtleWolf1: TurtleWolf1: my first thought is an iframe

Don’t do that. It’s hacky.

In more general terms, I suppose the question I would ask is why do you want to do this? React is cool and all, but it’s not really suited to building a static site.