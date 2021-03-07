Re-inventing the wheel with a small DOM helper script

This is an itch I find that needs scratching every now and then — a distraction — and a good exercise to re-familiarise myself with the some of vanilla js’s dom methods. classList’s toggle force parameter would be case in point

I have basically carried on from the small classList script I wrote the other day on here.

A script to handle a few of the more common tasks e.g. toggling classes and adding events in a jquery like fashion — if that’s your thing?

Javascript

// helper functions import { forEachable, flattenAll } from './helpers/array-helpers.js' /** * array factory function * @param {HTMLElements, nodeList, element} elements * @returns {Object} array methods forEach etc */ const arrayMethods = (elements) => { const nodes = forEachable(elements) return { forEach: function (fn, context) { nodes.forEach(fn, context) return this } } } /** * classlist transform factory function * @param {HTMLElements, nodeList, element} elements * @returns {Object} classList methods add, remove, toggle */ const classTransforms = (elements) => { const nodes = forEachable(elements) // return a callback for nodes.forEach const classListTransform = (method, classNames) => (elem) => elem.classList[method](...classNames) return { addClass: function (...classNames) { nodes.forEach(classListTransform('add', classNames)) return this }, removeClass: function (...classNames) { nodes.forEach(classListTransform('remove', classNames)) return this }, toggleClass: function (className, force) { nodes.forEach( (elem) => elem.classList.toggle(className, force) ) return this } } } /** * listeners factory function * @param {HTMLElements, nodeList, element} elements * @returns {Object} eventListener methods add and remove */ const listeners = (elements) => { const nodes = forEachable(elements) return { addEvent: function (type, fn, optional) { nodes.forEach( element => element.addEventListener(type, fn, optional) ) return this }, removeEvent: function (type, fn, optional) { nodes.forEach( element => element.removeEventListener(type, fn, optional) ) return this } } } /** * Selector factory function * @param {String, HTMLElements, nodeList or an element} * @returns {Object} with dom manipulation methods */ const QueryJS = (selection, root = document) => { // single out #id selectors for querySelector const isId = (selector) => /^#\S+$/.test(selector.trim()) const nodes = flattenAll([ (typeof selection === 'string') // a string selector ? (isId(selection)) ? root.querySelector(selection) : root.querySelectorAll(selection) // or an HTMLCollection, nodeList, an element : selection ]) // return mixin return { ...arrayMethods(nodes), ...classTransforms(nodes), ...listeners(nodes), get nodes () { return nodes }, // return array of all nodes get node () { return nodes[0] } // return first node } } export { QueryJS as default, classTransforms, listeners }

Chose not go down the prototype route, instead opting for mixins and modules which can be imported and used in their own right. Edit: Got a feeling that may backfire

A test script, based on a couple of the posts/assignments on here.

import queryJS, { listeners } from './js/queryJS.js' queryJS(window).addEvent('DOMContentLoaded', () => { const options = { root: queryJS('.wrapper').node, rootMargin: '300px', threshold: .5 } const intersecting = (entries, observer) => { for (const { target, isIntersecting } of entries) { queryJS(`#nav-tab-${target.dataset.section}`) .toggleClass('active', isIntersecting) } } const observer = new IntersectionObserver(intersecting, options) const observe = elem => observer.observe(elem) queryJS('section').forEach(observe) // Scroll into View: // // A test here using the listeners module without QueryJS and passing in a nodeList. listeners(document.querySelectorAll('.tab-menu a')) .addEvent('click', (event) => { event.preventDefault() const { tab } = event.target.dataset const options = { behavior: 'smooth', block: 'center' } queryJS(`#section-${tab}`).node.scrollIntoView(options) }) })

Just a bit of fun : )