Rate my website

I am a web designer and started designing websites early 2023 I done some courses on Alison but most is self thought and youtube tutorials. I own my own agency and this is my agency website please be critical. webprintfamily.com
This is one I done for a rehab centre. purplecaprehab.co.za
Home Page
-
I tried in white the font of your menu and I prefered them that way
-
The “Call Us today” and the Menu have the same background color, I would try a different color for the “Call..” or put a tiny line. Like it is it looks too much green
-
Facebook and LinkedIn links do not work
-
“Web Management”, “Logo Design”: I would put some radius corners to your 3 boxes
-
Your Vision, Our Expertise: Where are the proven results and clients? It would be helpful to see some real examples to support what you’re saying.
-
Verified: verified in what ? What does this mean?
-
Logo Design, Web Design Services: I would put some radius corners to your boxes
-
Testimonies: way to high.
-
After filling up your “Contact Us” and sending the message, I am seeing a white square
-
I can’t enter an email address in the box below “Enter your business email here” in the footer
-
You don’t give a clue in your home page where you’re geographically located. as far as I see you could be in Australia, Canada, or anywhere.
Packages
-
Too green for me
-
You’re making your life more complicated offering hosting free for 6 months for Starter Package and 1 year for others. After a while, you will have trouble keeping track of that.
Services
- I am confused: on your home page, you’re saying “Web Management”, “Web Design Services”, “Logo Design” and “SEO Services”.
In services you’re saying “Web Design”, “Graphic Design” and “Digital Marketing”
In contact you’re saying “web design”, “logo creation”, and “marketing services”
In your footer: “WEB DESIGN”, “LOGO DESIGN”, “POSTER DESIGN”, “HOSTING”, and “DIGITAL MARKETING”
I reckon you should have some consistency in your wording
- You’re mixing your Services with a blog, I would create an extra section for what appears to be a blog
Contact
- I see you’re in South Africa ! Working 7 days a week?
By the way, you are not printing anything, are you?