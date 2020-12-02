Random picture and picture size

CaMeX: CaMeX: question

i also want it when every i press refresh it would change the picture. Now its just changing sometimes when i press refresh

I’ll move the thread to the JS forum as that is really a separate question from the CSS one which has been answered. The code you are using seems to do what you ask except that as its a random number you could get the same random number 2 or 3 times in a row on some occasions.

I guess you would need to save the image name each time in local storage or in a cookie and then check that image name from the storage/cookie when refreshed and if its the same as the new random generated image call the js again until you get a different image.

Also document.write should be avoided and you should be manipulating the dom instead. At present a user with js disabled gets nothing so you really need a default image on the page and then randomly change the source of that image and in that way someone always gets an image and not a blank screen.

I’ll leave the experts in the JS forum to offer a better solution.