Random picture and picture size

CaMeX: CaMeX: i was wondering how i can make all the picture the same size

Assuming that they all have the same aspect ratio, then you can simply set the dimensions in the CSS. If they are different aspects, it is more complicated and you’d be better asking a specific question in the #html-css forum.

CaMeX: CaMeX: i also want all the pictures in center (in the middle of the page)

Also done with CSS. See https://css-tricks.com/centering-css-complete-guide/, if you need help with that.