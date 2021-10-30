Random letters

Ok a few things… first of all I think you should probably use a template string for your appending HTML.

let word = `<div class="balloon delay1" style="top: 40.1%;opacity: 1;" data-style="1" data-position="1"> <button type="button" class="balloon-hit-area">${myArr[0]}</button> </div> <div class="balloon delay1" style="top: 85.455%;opacity: 1;" data-style="2" data-position="2"> <button type="button" class="balloon-hit-area" >${myArr[1]}</button> </div> <div class="balloon delay1" style="top: 60.455%; opacity: 1;" data-style="3" data-position="3"> <button type="button" class="balloon-hit-area" >${myArr[2]}</button> </div>`;

Notice this starts and ends with backticks. Then each variable is set off with ${} so you can print the values right into the HTML without all the concatenation. I tried your code and because of all the concats it was through a bunch of NaN errors.

On top of this, I noticed you had issues in your background-image definitions. You have extra single quotes and parenthesis that shouldn’t be there.

.balloon[data-style="1"]::before{ background-image:url("'/img/balloon/blue.png"); //<-- Problem with single quote } .balloon[data-style="2"]::before{ background-image:url("'/img/balloon/red.png"); //<-- Problem with single quote } .balloon[data-style="3"]::before{ background-image:url("/img/balloon/orange.png'"); //<-- Problem with single quote } .balloon[data-style="4"]::before{ background-image:url("/img/balloon/green.png'"); //<-- Problem with single quote } .balloon[data-style="5"]::before{ background-image:url("/img/balloon/purple.png') "); //<-- Problem with single quote and parenthesis } .balloon[data-style="6"]::before{ background-image:url("/img/balloon/blue.png')"); //<-- Problem with single quote and parenthesis }

Next, you don’t want to be endlessly appending to the balloon area. That is what is causing your thickening wording/balloons. You want to append off screen (outside the view of the balloon area) and then scroll them into view and once off the screen, remove them from the balloon area. That or once they are off the screen, reset them to the bottom, change the letters on the balloons and scroll them into view again.

Think of the balloon area like a window that someone is walking past. But once they pass, they duck their head down, sneak back across, pop up and then walk past the window again.

Give that some thought and see if this helps.