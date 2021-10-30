Random letters

Hi can I ask some help please, I’m trying to randomize the letters then animate to going up, this is working fine if I statically put the letters inside the div “balloon-area”, but now I want to dynamically randomize the letters and animate it, I tried to append the HTML to the div, but the problem is that the image is getting thicker or the balloon and sometimes the balloons are blinking ? Because it adds every 1 sec.

To give some idea I want to achieve to show to the users random letters going up inside the balloon, and the user can click the balloon, but before this clicking the balloon I need to fix first the random letters display going up.

I apologize, I uploaded the images balloon, but I don’t know how can I reference it to the URL.

Thank you in advance.

<!doctype html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
    <meta charset="UTF-8">
    <meta name="viewport"
          content="width=device-width, user-scalable=no, initial-scale=1.0, maximum-scale=1.0, minimum-scale=1.0">
    <meta http-equiv="X-UA-Compatible" content="ie=edge">
    <title>Document</title>
    <link href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/bootstrap@5.1.3/dist/css/bootstrap.min.css" rel="stylesheet" integrity="sha384-1BmE4kWBq78iYhFldvKuhfTAU6auU8tT94WrHftjDbrCEXSU1oBoqyl2QvZ6jIW3" crossorigin="anonymous">

</head>

<style type="text/css">
    .balloon-area{
        border:solid 1px red;
        height:600px;
        width:600px;
        margin-top:50px;
    }
    .balloon {
        width: 20%;
        height: 35%;
        position: absolute;

    }
    .balloon-area {
        border: solid 1px red;
        height: 600px;
        width: 600px;
        margin: 50px auto 0;
        overflow: hidden;
        position: relative;
    }
    .balloon-hit-area {
        width: 100%;
        height: 55%;
        background: transparent;
        font-size: 40px;
        color: #fff;
    }
    .balloon {
        width: 20%;
        height: 35%;
        position: absolute;
    }
    .balloon {
        border: 5px solid transparent; /* hide animation bug with border on button*/
        animation: float 15s infinite 1s;
        opacity: 0;
        -webkit-backface-visibility: hidden;
        backface-visibility: hidden;

    }
   .balloon button {
        position: relative;
    }

    .balloon[data-style="1"]::before{
        background-image:url("'/img/balloon/blue.png");
    }
    .balloon[data-style="2"]::before{
        background-image:url("'/img/balloon/red.png");
    }
    .balloon[data-style="3"]::before{
        background-image:url("/img/balloon/orange.png'");
    }
    .balloon[data-style="4"]::before{
        background-image:url("/img/balloon/green.png'");
    }
    .balloon[data-style="5"]::before{
        background-image:url("/img/balloon/purple.png') ");
    }
    .balloon[data-style="6"]::before{
        background-image:url("/img/balloon/blue.png')");
    }

    [data-style] button {
        border: 0;
    }
    .balloon::before{
        content:'';
        position: absolute;
        top:0;
        left:0;
        width:100%;
        height:130%;
        background-size: 90%;
        background-position-x:50%;
        background-repeat:no-repeat;
    }
    [data-position="1"]{
         left:5%;
     }
    [data-position="2"]{
        left:70%;
    }
    [data-position="3"]{
        left:35%;
    }
    [data-position="4"]{
        left:42.5%;
    }
    [data-position="5"]{
        left:75%;
    }

    .delay1 {
        -webkit-animation-delay:  250ms;
        animation-delay: 250ms;
    }

    .delay2 {
        -webkit-animation-delay: 2s;
        animation-delay: 2s;
    }

    @keyframes float {
        0% {
            transform: translate3d(0, 600px, 0);
            opacity: 0;
        }
        10% {
            opacity: 1;
        }
        90% {
            opacity: 1;
        }
        100% {
            transform: translate3d(0, -1000px, 0);
            opacity: 0;
        }
    }


</style>
<body>

<div class="container">

    <div class="content">
        <div class="row">
            <div class="row balloon-area">

                
            </div>
            <div class="questionword text-center text-success"><h1>WING</h1></div>
        </div>
    </div>
</div>

<script src="https://code.jquery.com/jquery-3.6.0.min.js" integrity="sha256-/xUj+3OJU5yExlq6GSYGSHk7tPXikynS7ogEvDej/m4=" crossorigin="anonymous"></script>
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/bootstrap@5.1.3/dist/js/bootstrap.bundle.min.js" integrity="sha384-ka7Sk0Gln4gmtz2MlQnikT1wXgYsOg+OMhuP+IlRH9sENBO0LRn5q+8nbTov4+1p" crossorigin="anonymous"></script>


<script type="text/javascript">

    let word = "WING";

    let answerWord = [];

    setInterval(function(){

        let str = genereteLetter(3);
        let myArr = str.split("");

        let word = '<div class="balloon  delay1" style="top: 40.1%;opacity: 1;" data-style="1" data-position="1">' +
                            +'<button type="button" class="balloon-hit-area">'+myArr[0]+'</button>'+
                    '</div>' +
                    '<div class="balloon delay1" style="top: 85.455%;opacity: 1;" data-style="2" data-position="2">'+
                        +'<button type="button" class="balloon-hit-area">'+myArr[1]+'</button>'+
                    '</div>'+
                    '<div class="balloon delay1" style="top: 60.455%; opacity: 1;" data-style="3" data-position="3">'+
                            '<button type="button" class="balloon-hit-area" >'+myArr[2]+'</button>'+
                    '</div>';

         // $('.balloon-area').append(word);
    }, 1000);


    $('.balloon-hit-area').on('click',function(){

        console.log($(this).text());

    });

    function genereteLetter(length) {
        var result           = '';
        var characters       = 'ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ';
        var charactersLength = characters.length;
        for ( var i = 0; i < length; i++ ) {
            result += characters.charAt(Math.floor(Math.random() *
                charactersLength));
        }
        return result;
    }

</script>

</body>
</html>

