Radio selection and Price updating

<div class="radio-price">
<div class="fchild-1">
<label for="fraise1" class="fundariser-radio">
<input type="radio" id="fraise1" name="fraise[]" class="fundariser-radio__input" value="79" data-currency="$">
<input type="text" value="79">
</div>
<div class="fchild-1">
<label for="fraise1" class="fundariser-radio">
<input type="radio" id="fraise1" name="fraise[]" class="fundariser-radio__input" value="79" data-currency="$">
<input type="text" value="79">
</div>
<div class="fchild-1">
<label for="fraise1" class="fundariser-radio">
<input type="radio" id="fraise1" name="fraise[]" class="fundariser-radio__input" value="79" data-currency="$">
<input type="text" value="79">
</div>
<div class="fchild-1">
<label for="fraise1" class="fundariser-radio">
<input type="radio" id="fraise1" name="fraise[]" class="fundariser-radio__input" value="79" data-currency="$">
<input type="text" value="79">
</div>
</div>
</div>
The majority of discussion I will be posting regarding
JS, but some preliminary questions are related to
HTML
someone build this for me 4 years back when I didn’t know anything about HTML/CSS.
I am creating this w/o seeing how that was done.
- Is the structure of the
HTMLI posted is semantically ok?
- What parts in the input are redundant and do not need any usage? id, for, or any other input attribute?
- How should we take the default value?
value="79"or in another way such as default-value=“79”