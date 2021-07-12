Radio selection and Price updating

JavaScript
#1 
 <div class="radio-price">
 	<div class="fchild-1">
			<label for="fraise1" class="fundariser-radio">
			<input type="radio" id="fraise1" name="fraise[]" class="fundariser-radio__input" value="79" data-currency="$">
			<input type="text" value="79">
 	</div>
 	<div class="fchild-1">
			<label for="fraise1" class="fundariser-radio">
			<input type="radio" id="fraise1" name="fraise[]" class="fundariser-radio__input" value="79" data-currency="$">
			<input type="text" value="79">
 	</div>
 	<div class="fchild-1">
			<label for="fraise1" class="fundariser-radio">
			<input type="radio" id="fraise1" name="fraise[]" class="fundariser-radio__input" value="79" data-currency="$">
			<input type="text" value="79">
 	</div>
 	<div class="fchild-1">
			<label for="fraise1" class="fundariser-radio">
			<input type="radio" id="fraise1" name="fraise[]" class="fundariser-radio__input" value="79" data-currency="$">
			<input type="text" value="79">
 	</div>
 </div>
</div>

The majority of discussion I will be posting regarding JS, but some preliminary questions are related to HTML

someone build this for me 4 years back when I didn’t know anything about HTML/CSS.
I am creating this w/o seeing how that was done.

  1. Is the structure of the HTML I posted is semantically ok?
  2. What parts in the input are redundant and do not need any usage? id, for, or any other input attribute?
  3. How should we take the default value? value="79" or in another way such as default-value=“79”
#2

The f-child1 is not needed and should go.
The unique identifiers aren’t unique and must be changed to ones that are unique, along with the label’s for attribute.

Otherwise, it seems good to go.

1 Like
#3

Oh, and the fundraiser-radio and fundraiser-radio__input classes seem a waste too, and don’t need to be there either.

A CSS selector for the radio input for example, is .radio-price [type=radio] instead.

1 Like
#4

Thanks for replying, I hope you were not affected by the COVID threat and were taking good care of yourselves and your loved ones.

I have revised the HTML sir, here I go →

<div class="radio-price">
<div>
<label for="fraise1">
<input type="radio" id="fraise1" name="fraise[]" value="79" data-currency="$">
<input type="text" value="79">
</div>
<div>
<label for="fraise2">
<input type="radio" id="fraise2" name="fraise[]" value="79" data-currency="$">
<input type="text" value="79">
</div>
<div>
<label for="fraise3">
<input type="radio" id="fraise3" name="fraise[]" value="79" data-currency="$">
<input type="text" value="79">
</div>
<div>
<label for="fraise4">
<input type="radio" id="fraise4" name="fraise[]" value="79" data-currency="$">
<input type="text" value="79">
</div>
</div>

I hope it is good to go.

1 Like