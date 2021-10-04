Radio button within section

I have tried to add cursor pointer and when user clicks a radio button it will be checked status.
So, not only on label or checkbox but all container inside section. If I uunderstand radion button will be controlled using FOR
for="radio-label-1"
and ID input. But how is controlled section in this case as input and label are separated.
Need help why is not working the following code:
<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html>
<head>
<title>Label and input inside section</title>
</head>
<body>
<form id="" class="" action="" method="post" role="form">
<section class="XXX">
<header class="">
<div class="XXX">
<div class=""><input type="radio" id="radio-label-1" class="radio-input" name="XXX">
<label class="radio-label" for="radio-label-1">Finance</label>
</div></div>
<div class="image-container"><div class="icon-image"></div></div>
</header>
</section>
<section class="XXX">
<header class="">
<div class="">
<div class=""><input type="radio" id="radio-label-2" class="radio-input">
<label class="radio-label" for="radio-label-2">AI</label>
</div></div>
<div class="image-container"><div class="icon-image"></div></div>
</header>
</section>
</form>
</body>
</html>