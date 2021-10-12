Radio Button and display NONE when clicked

- I have radio group buttons but when I click on chosen radio button it should show a style without value:
style=""
I try to add a rectangular box when the radio button is clicked.
but when I click on another radio button remove style display: NONE.
style="display: none;"
How to manage JavaScript in the correct element status?
Radio buttons as an example:
<div class="content">
<fieldset>
<legend>Please choose your favourite snack:</legend>
<div class="radio-wrapper">
<input id="cookie" type="radio" name="snack" value="cookie"/>
<label for="cookie">Cookies 🍪</label><br>
</div>
<div class="radio-wrapper">
<input id="apple" type="radio" name="snack" value="apple">
<label for="apple">Apple 🍏</label><br>
</div>
<div class="radio-wrapper">
<input id="pretzels" type="radio" name="snack" value="pretzels">
<label for="pretzels">Pretzels 🥨</label>
</div>
</fieldset>
</div>