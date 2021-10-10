Radio Button and display NONE when clicked

  1. I have radio group buttons but when I click on chosen radio button it should show a style without value:
style=""

I try to add a rectangular box when the radio button is clicked.
but when I click on another radio button remove style display: NONE.

style="display: none;"

How to manage JavaScript in the correct element status?

Radio buttons as an example:

<div class="content">
  <fieldset>
    <legend>Please choose your favourite snack:</legend>
    <div class="radio-wrapper">
      <input id="cookie" type="radio" name="snack" value="cookie"/>
      <label for="cookie">Cookies 🍪</label><br>
    </div>
    <div class="radio-wrapper">
      <input id="apple" type="radio" name="snack" value="apple">
      <label for="apple">Apple 🍏</label><br>
    </div>
    <div class="radio-wrapper">
      <input id="pretzels" type="radio" name="snack" value="pretzels">
      <label for="pretzels">Pretzels 🥨</label>
    </div>  
  </fieldset>
</div>