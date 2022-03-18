Radial-gradient doesn't create perfect circles

Sample code:
CSS
div {
width: 400px;
height: 400px;
background: radial-gradient(circle, blue 50%, pink 50%);
}
HTML
<div></div>
The edges of the circle are jagged. How can I completely round it?
The transition from blue to pink happens at the exact same place (50%) making an abrupt change of colour.
So what you see as jagged are actual pixels with no anti-aliasing.
Here I offset the the pink by 0.5% to make a very thin gradient and mimics anti-aliasing.
It doesn’t work on small circles. For example:
div {
width: 20px;
height: 20px;
}
You’d need to up the percentage up a bit to about 56% on the pink for small circles although that circle’s so small I can’t really see it anyway
Think about it mathematically. The 400px circle has a radius of 200px, 0.5% of 200px is 1px, about right to get an anti alias effect.
The 20px circle’s radius is 10px, 0.5% of that is 0.05px, which is effectively nothing as far as pixels are concerned.
You may be able to get away with calc?
e.g.
div {
width:20px;
height: 20px;
background: radial-gradient(circle, blue 50%, pink calc(50% + 1px));
}
