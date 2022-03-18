Radial-gradient doesn't create perfect circles

White_horse: White_horse: It doesn’t work on small circles. For example:

Think about it mathematically. The 400px circle has a radius of 200px, 0.5% of 200px is 1px, about right to get an anti alias effect.

The 20px circle’s radius is 10px, 0.5% of that is 0.05px, which is effectively nothing as far as pixels are concerned.