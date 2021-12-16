Radial-gradient doesn't create perfect circles

HTML & CSS
#1

Sample code:

CSS

div {
  width: 400px;
  height: 400px;
  background: radial-gradient(circle, blue 50%, pink 50%);
}

HTML

<div></div>

DEMO

The edges of the circle are jagged. How can I completely round it?

#2

The transition from blue to pink happens at the exact same place (50%) making an abrupt change of colour.
So what you see as jagged are actual pixels with no anti-aliasing.
Here I offset the the pink by 0.5% to make a very thin gradient and mimics anti-aliasing.

4 Likes
#3

It doesn’t work on small circles. For example:

div {
  width: 20px;
  height: 20px;
}
#4

You’d need to not the percentage up a bit to about 56% on the pink for small circles although that circles so small I can’t really see it anyway :slight_smile: