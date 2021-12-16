Radial-gradient doesn't create perfect circles

Sample code:
CSS
div {
width: 400px;
height: 400px;
background: radial-gradient(circle, blue 50%, pink 50%);
}
HTML
<div></div>
The edges of the circle are jagged. How can I completely round it?
The transition from blue to pink happens at the exact same place (50%) making an abrupt change of colour.
So what you see as jagged are actual pixels with no anti-aliasing.
Here I offset the the pink by 0.5% to make a very thin gradient and mimics anti-aliasing.
It doesn’t work on small circles. For example:
div {
width: 20px;
height: 20px;
}