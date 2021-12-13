Radial-gradient doesn't create perfect circles

HTML & CSS
#1

Sample code:

CSS

div {
  width: 400px;
  height: 400px;
  background: radial-gradient(circle, blue 50%, pink 50%);
}

HTML

<div></div>

DEMO

The edges of the circle are jagged. How can I completely round it?

#2

The transition from blue to pink happens at the exact same place (50%) making an abrupt change of colour.
So what you see as jagged are actual pixels with no anti-aliasing.
Here I offset the the pink by 0.5% to make a very thin gradient and mimics anti-aliasing.