Quotation mark in input box

<?php
if ( isset($_GET['key']) ) {$key=$_GET['key'];} else {$key='';}
$var='<form action="t7.php" method="get">
<input type="text" name="key" value="' .$key. '">
<input type="submit">
</form>';
echo $var;
if a user enters “book” in the input box, and click submit, it shows “book” in the box.
if a user enters “single quotation” in the box, it shows “backward slash + single quotation” in the box.
In order to remove “backward slash”, I modified the code above as the code below by inserting “$key=str_replace(”’", “’”, $key);"
<?php
if ( isset($_GET['key']) ) {$key=$_GET['key'];} else {$key='';}
$key=str_replace("\'", "'", $key);
$var='<form action="t7.php" method="get">
<input type="text" name="key" value="' .$key. '">
<input type="submit">
</form>';
echo $var;
But the modified code above has a problem.
if a user enters “double quotation” it show nothing.
How can I make it show “double quotation”?