Quotation mark in input box

<?php
if ( isset($_GET['key']) ) {$key=$_GET['key'];} else {$key='';}
$var='<form action="t7.php" method="get">
<input type="text" name="key" value="' .$key. '">
<input type="submit">
</form>';
echo $var;

if a user enters “book” in the input box, and click submit, it shows “book” in the box.
if a user enters “single quotation” in the box, it shows “backward slash + single quotation” in the box.
In order to remove “backward slash”, I modified the code above as the code below by inserting “$key=str_replace(”’", “’”, $key);"

<?php
if ( isset($_GET['key']) ) {$key=$_GET['key'];} else {$key='';}
$key=str_replace("\'", "'", $key);
$var='<form action="t7.php" method="get">
<input type="text" name="key" value="' .$key. '">
<input type="submit">
</form>';
echo $var;

But the modified code above has a problem.

if a user enters “double quotation” it show nothing.

How can I make it show “double quotation”?

Hi @joon1,

It would probably be better if you tell us about the real problem you are trying to solve with this code. What is the high level overview of what you are doing?

* Is this still part of your php5 to php7 conversion?

I am making of searching page on the way of building a site.
after a user enters a keyword, it is, I just think, good to show the keyword in the box.
Most web site including google.com is doing like that.

I am testing it in PHP5.