Quotation mark in input box

<?php if ( isset($_GET['key']) ) {$key=$_GET['key'];} else {$key='';} $var='<form action="t7.php" method="get"> <input type="text" name="key" value="' .$key. '"> <input type="submit"> </form>'; echo $var;

if a user enters “book” in the input box, and click submit, it shows “book” in the box.

if a user enters “single quotation” in the box, it shows “backward slash + single quotation” in the box.

In order to remove “backward slash”, I modified the code above as the code below by inserting “$key=str_replace(”’", “’”, $key);"

<?php if ( isset($_GET['key']) ) {$key=$_GET['key'];} else {$key='';} $key=str_replace("\'", "'", $key); $var='<form action="t7.php" method="get"> <input type="text" name="key" value="' .$key. '"> <input type="submit"> </form>'; echo $var;

But the modified code above has a problem.

if a user enters “double quotation” it show nothing.

How can I make it show “double quotation”?