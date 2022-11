Quill editor - Controll the size of the Youtube video

This code is from a prior closed post #56.

I would like to make the Youtube video size larger. If you try a Youtube link, you will see that it’s small.

So my question is can the size of the video be controlled by CSS width style?

<html lang="en">
<head>
<title>Full Editor - Quill Rich Text Editor</title>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/KaTeX/0.7.1/katex.min.css" />
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/highlight.js/9.12.0/styles/monokai-sublime.min.css" />
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdn.quilljs.com/1.3.6/quill.snow.css" />
<style>
…