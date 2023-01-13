Quill editior Regex for iframes

I am working on a RegEX for a Quill editor and want to sanitize iframes. This code will take out the iframe, work fine.
Public Function RegexScriptTags(strValue)
Set RegularExpressionObject = New RegExp
With RegularExpressionObject
.Pattern = "<iframe[^><]*>.*?<.iframe[^><]*>
.IgnoreCase = True
.Global = True
End With
Dim strResult: strResult = RegularExpressionObject.Replace(strValue, " ")
Set RegularExpressionObject = Nothing
RegexScriptTags = strResult
End Function
First of all, I am using Classic ASP.
The issue that I have by using Quill is there is a way to embed youtube videos.
I want to continue to use that with Quill but the RegEX will remove it.
With Quill the iframe uses this class:
class="ql-video ql-align-center"
The align center was user inputted, but you can see what the class is.
So my question - Is there a way to do somewhat of a conditional RegEX that if the iframe was that specific class (or certain words), then ignore, else the iframe would be taken out?
I realize that this a .Net forum but I was thinking that there are some asp classic brainiacs out there.
Thank you and appreciate your help.