Quill editior Regex for iframes

I am working on a RegEX for a Quill editor and want to sanitize iframes. This code will take out the iframe, work fine.

Public Function RegexScriptTags(strValue) Set RegularExpressionObject = New RegExp With RegularExpressionObject .Pattern = "<iframe[^><]*>.*?<.iframe[^><]*> .IgnoreCase = True .Global = True End With Dim strResult: strResult = RegularExpressionObject.Replace(strValue, " ") Set RegularExpressionObject = Nothing RegexScriptTags = strResult End Function

First of all, I am using Classic ASP.

The issue that I have by using Quill is there is a way to embed youtube videos.

I want to continue to use that with Quill but the RegEX will remove it.

With Quill the iframe uses this class:

class="ql-video ql-align-center"

The align center was user inputted, but you can see what the class is.

So my question - Is there a way to do somewhat of a conditional RegEX that if the iframe was that specific class (or certain words), then ignore, else the iframe would be taken out?

I realize that this a .Net forum but I was thinking that there are some asp classic brainiacs out there.

Thank you and appreciate your help.