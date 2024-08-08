Quick links and logo in footer

Good morning,
In my footer I would like to be able to have 2 logos on the left and the quick links of my menu on the right.
https://codepen.io/aaashpnt-the-sans/pen/eYwERjL
Can you help me ?
Thank you
If you wrap the ul and the logos in a div width display:flex then you can use margin auto on the left or right to push elements all the way over.
e.g.
<div class="footer-mid">
<p>logo1</p>
<p>logo2</p>
<ul class="socials">
<li><a href="#"><i class="fa-brands fa-facebook"></i>x</a></li>
<li><a href="#"><i class="fa-brands fa-twitter"></i>y</a></li>
<li><a href="#"><i class="fa-brands fa-youtube"></i>z</a></li>
</ul>
</div>
.footer-mid{
flex:1 0 0;
display:flex;
align-items:center;
width:100%;
}
.footer-mid ul{
margin-left:auto;
}
That will make it 100% wide so if you were expecting it to stay in the centre then you’d need to remove the width:100%;