Quick links and logo in footer

HTML & CSS
1

Good morning,
In my footer I would like to be able to have 2 logos on the left and the quick links of my menu on the right.

https://codepen.io/aaashpnt-the-sans/pen/eYwERjL

Can you help me ?

Thank you

2

If you wrap the ul and the logos in a div width display:flex then you can use margin auto on the left or right to push elements all the way over.

e.g.

 <div class="footer-mid">
      <p>logo1</p>
      <p>logo2</p>
      <ul class="socials">
        <li><a href="#"><i class="fa-brands fa-facebook"></i>x</a></li>
        <li><a href="#"><i class="fa-brands fa-twitter"></i>y</a></li>
        <li><a href="#"><i class="fa-brands fa-youtube"></i>z</a></li>
      </ul>
    </div>

.footer-mid{
  flex:1 0 0;
  display:flex;
  align-items:center;
  width:100%;
}

.footer-mid ul{
  margin-left:auto;
}

That will make it 100% wide so if you were expecting it to stay in the centre then you’d need to remove the width:100%;

3

The problem is that they are completely aligned to the left and right and I thought I had the logo and quick links aligned to the rest and more or less to the center

